Diamond Mining Market 2019, Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast - 2024

This report provides in depth study of “Diamond Mining Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Diamond Mining Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

The latest advancements in Diamond Mining industry and changing market dynamics are key driving factors to depict tremendous growth. Also, the risk factors which will have a significant impact on the Global Diamond Mining industry in the coming years are listed in this report. The revenue-generating Diamond Mining types, applications, and key regions are evaluated. Top growing regions and Diamond Mining industry presence cover Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, Middle East, African countries and South America.

The latest advancements in Diamond Mining industry and changing market dynamics are key driving factors to depict tremendous growth. Also, the risk factors which will have a significant impact on the Global Diamond Mining industry in the coming years are listed in this report. The revenue-generating Diamond Mining types, applications, and key regions are evaluated. Top growing regions and Diamond Mining industry presence cover Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, Middle East, African countries and South America. This Diamond Mining business study also analyzes the top countries in these regions with their market potential.

The increased demand from emerging markets such as China and India for diamond jewelry is driving the growth of this industry. The average amount spent on diamond jewelry by married women is around USD 1500 followed by single women who spent an average of USD 1100.

Industrial applications dominated the market during 2014 with a market share of 70%. This research report predicts this segment to reach a market volume of 105 karats by the end of 2019. Small pieces of diamonds are fixed in a saw blade or a grinding wheel for cutting, drilling, or grinding. Powdered diamond is made into a paste and used for polishing.

The environmental issues arising due to diamond mining is expected to pose challenges for the growth of the market during the forecast period. Diamond mining uses a variety of mining methods, some of which include the evacuation of large amounts of soil from the earth, causing land unsettlement. The mining activities also lead to the removal of other minerals and huge carbon footprints. As a result, new regulations are being set up to ensure evacuation, stockpiling and return of other minerals to allow the region to come back to its natural state.

The diamond mining market is highly competitive due to the presence of numerous players. The industry has been witnessing consolidation with the smaller entities being acquired by major vendors. Most of the vendors invest heavily in R&D to succeed in this intensely competitive market.

This report focuses on Diamond Mining volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Diamond Mining market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Diamond Mining in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Diamond Mining manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

ALROSA

De Beers

Dominion Diamond

Gem Diamonds

Lucara Diamond

Petra Diamonds

Rio Tinto

Stornoway Diamond

Mountain Province Diamonds

Archon Minerals

Lonrho Mining

Diamond Corp

Peregrine Diamonds

Diamcor Mining

True North Gems

Tsodilo Resources

Shore Gold

Paragon Diamonds

North Arrow Minerals

African Consolidated Resources

Debswana Diamond

Koidu Holdings

Mwana Africa

Rockwell Diamonds

MIBA

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Open pit and underground mining

Coastal and inland alluvial mining

Marine mining

Informal diamond digging

Segment by Application

Industry applications

Jewelry making

