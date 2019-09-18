Email Security Software Market 2019 Global Share, Size, & Forecast to 2025
PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, September 18, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Email Security Software Market 2019-2025
Description: -
In 2018, the global Email Security Software market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
Scope of the Report:
This report focuses on the global Email Security Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Email Security Software development in United States, Europe and China.
The major manufacturers covered in this report
Symantec
Barracuda Networks
Spambrella
Cisco Systems
Check Point Software
TitanHQ
Mimecast
Sophos
Hornetsecurity
SolarWinds
Comodo Group
The Email Laundry
GFI Software
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Cloud-Based
On-premises
Market segment by Application, split into
Enterprises
Schools
Government
Others
Major Key Points in Table of Content:
