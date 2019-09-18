Where Were You to be Screened at 2019 Mystic Film Festival
Out of Time Pictures
Out of Time Pictures Receives Placement for Second Consecutive Year
Remembering 9/11
The latest film by Levinson is a dramatic story about one woman’s fight for survival, and the challenge of a self-absorbed radio host to make a pivotal change – one which may cost him everything. What unravels in real time are the visceral reactions to the events that unfolded within a New York minute.
Second Consecutive Year
In 2018, OUTLAW (about the notorious Jesse James) by Out of Time Pictures was shown at the very first Mystic Film Festival. Director of Photography Ben Grant and Levinson collaborated on both movies. The latest production features actors John Campeau, Amy Thomason, Tom McCormick, Solange Elkallassi and Greg Genatossio. A companion EP, Where Were You Soundtrack, will be released 9/24/2019 by Akubot Records to online music stores and streaming services.
###
For press inquiries contact:
Rob Levinson
OutOfTimePictures@gmail.com
For more information on WHERE WERE YOU and the 2019 Mystic Film Festival:
OutOfTimePictures.com/current-project/
MysticFilmFestival.com
Rob Levinson
Out of Time Pictures
email us here
+1 617-982-3402
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Official trailer WHERE WERE YOU
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.