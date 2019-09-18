Geo-Textile Market: Global Share, Size, Trends and Growth Analysis Forecast to 2019-2024

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Geo-Textile -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2024” To Its Research Database

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, September 18, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Geo-Textile Industry

Description

Geo-Textiles are permeable fabrics which, when used in association with soil, have the ability to separate, filter, reinforce, protect, or drain. Typically made from polypropylene or polyester.

This report focuses on Geo-Textile volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Geo-Textile market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Geo-Textile in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Geo-Textile manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Gse Environmental

Low & Bonar

TenCate Geosynthetics

Fibertex Nonwovens

Thrace

Huesker

Maccaferri

Strata Systems

Leggett & Platt

Agru America

Dupont

Mada Nonwovens

Kaytech

Mattex

Asahi Kasei Advance

Request for Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4420272-global-geo-textile-market-professional-survey-report-2019

Segment by Type

Nonwoven Geotextile

Woven Geotextile

Knitted Geotextile

Segment by Application

Road Construction and Pavement Repair

Erosion

Drainage

Railway Work

Agriculture

Sports Field Construction

Retaining Walls

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Leave a Query @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/4420272-global-geo-textile-market-professional-survey-report-2019



Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Industry Overview of Geo-Textile

1.1 Definition of Geo-Textile

1.2 Geo-Textile Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Geo-Textile Production Growth Rate Comparison by Types (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Nonwoven Geotextile

1.2.3 Woven Geotextile

1.2.4 Knitted Geotextile

1.3 Geo-Textile Segment by Applications

1.3.1 Global Geo-Textile Consumption Comparison by Applications (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Road Construction and Pavement Repair

1.3.3 Erosion

1.3.4 Drainage

1.3.5 Railway Work

1.3.6 Agriculture

1.3.7 Sports Field Construction

1.3.8 Retaining Walls

1.4 Global Geo-Textile Overall Market

1.4.1 Global Geo-Textile Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Geo-Textile Production (2014-2025)

1.4.3 North America Geo-Textile Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 Europe Geo-Textile Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 China Geo-Textile Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.6 Japan Geo-Textile Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.7 Southeast Asia Geo-Textile Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.8 India Geo-Textile Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

2.1 Raw Material and Suppliers

2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Geo-Textile

2.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Geo-Textile

2.4 Industry Chain Structure of Geo-Textile

....

8 Geo-Textile Major Manufacturers Analysis

8.1 Gse Environmental

8.1.1 Gse Environmental Geo-Textile Production Sites and Area Served

8.1.2 Gse Environmental Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.1.3 Gse Environmental Geo-Textile Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.2 Low & Bonar

8.2.1 Low & Bonar Geo-Textile Production Sites and Area Served

8.2.2 Low & Bonar Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.2.3 Low & Bonar Geo-Textile Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.3 TenCate Geosynthetics

8.3.1 TenCate Geosynthetics Geo-Textile Production Sites and Area Served

8.3.2 TenCate Geosynthetics Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.3.3 TenCate Geosynthetics Geo-Textile Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.4 Fibertex Nonwovens

8.4.1 Fibertex Nonwovens Geo-Textile Production Sites and Area Served

8.4.2 Fibertex Nonwovens Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.4.3 Fibertex Nonwovens Geo-Textile Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.5 Thrace

8.5.1 Thrace Geo-Textile Production Sites and Area Served

8.5.2 Thrace Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.5.3 Thrace Geo-Textile Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.6 Huesker

8.6.1 Huesker Geo-Textile Production Sites and Area Served

8.6.2 Huesker Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.6.3 Huesker Geo-Textile Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.7 Maccaferri

8.7.1 Maccaferri Geo-Textile Production Sites and Area Served

8.7.2 Maccaferri Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.7.3 Maccaferri Geo-Textile Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.8 Strata Systems

8.8.1 Strata Systems Geo-Textile Production Sites and Area Served

8.8.2 Strata Systems Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.8.3 Strata Systems Geo-Textile Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.9 Leggett & Platt

8.9.1 Leggett & Platt Geo-Textile Production Sites and Area Served

8.9.2 Leggett & Platt Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.9.3 Leggett & Platt Geo-Textile Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.10 Agru America

8.10.1 Agru America Geo-Textile Production Sites and Area Served

8.10.2 Agru America Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.10.3 Agru America Geo-Textile Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.11 Dupont

8.12 Mada Nonwovens

8.13 Kaytech

8.14 Mattex

8.15 Asahi Kasei Advance

Buy Now @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=4420272

Continued...

Contact Us: Sales@Wiseguyreports.Com Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (Us) Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (Uk)



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.