Geo-Textile Market: Global Share, Size, Trends and Growth Analysis Forecast to 2019-2024

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Geo-Textile -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2024” To Its Research Database

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, September 18, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Geo-Textile Industry

Description

Geo-Textiles are permeable fabrics which, when used in association with soil, have the ability to separate, filter, reinforce, protect, or drain. Typically made from polypropylene or polyester.

This report focuses on Geo-Textile volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Geo-Textile market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. 

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Geo-Textile in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India. 

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Geo-Textile manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered: 

Gse Environmental 
Low & Bonar 
TenCate Geosynthetics 
Fibertex Nonwovens 
Thrace 
Huesker 
Maccaferri 
Strata Systems 
Leggett & Platt 
Agru America 
Dupont 
Mada Nonwovens 
Kaytech 
Mattex 
Asahi Kasei Advance

Segment by Type 
Nonwoven Geotextile 
Woven Geotextile 
Knitted Geotextile

Segment by Application 
Road Construction and Pavement Repair 
Erosion 
Drainage 
Railway Work 
Agriculture 
Sports Field Construction 
Retaining Walls

Segment by Regions 
North America 
Europe 
China 
Japan 
Southeast Asia 
India

Table of Contents

Executive Summary 
1 Industry Overview of Geo-Textile 
1.1 Definition of Geo-Textile 
1.2 Geo-Textile Segment by Type 
1.2.1 Global Geo-Textile Production Growth Rate Comparison by Types (2014-2025) 
1.2.2 Nonwoven Geotextile 
1.2.3 Woven Geotextile 
1.2.4 Knitted Geotextile 
1.3 Geo-Textile Segment by Applications 
1.3.1 Global Geo-Textile Consumption Comparison by Applications (2014-2025) 
1.3.2 Road Construction and Pavement Repair 
1.3.3 Erosion 
1.3.4 Drainage 
1.3.5 Railway Work 
1.3.6 Agriculture 
1.3.7 Sports Field Construction 
1.3.8 Retaining Walls 
1.4 Global Geo-Textile Overall Market 
1.4.1 Global Geo-Textile Revenue (2014-2025) 
1.4.2 Global Geo-Textile Production (2014-2025) 
1.4.3 North America Geo-Textile Status and Prospect (2014-2025) 
1.4.4 Europe Geo-Textile Status and Prospect (2014-2025) 
1.4.5 China Geo-Textile Status and Prospect (2014-2025) 
1.4.6 Japan Geo-Textile Status and Prospect (2014-2025) 
1.4.7 Southeast Asia Geo-Textile Status and Prospect (2014-2025) 
1.4.8 India Geo-Textile Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis 
2.1 Raw Material and Suppliers 
2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Geo-Textile 
2.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Geo-Textile 
2.4 Industry Chain Structure of Geo-Textile

....

8 Geo-Textile Major Manufacturers Analysis 
8.1 Gse Environmental 
8.1.1 Gse Environmental Geo-Textile Production Sites and Area Served 
8.1.2 Gse Environmental Product Introduction, Application and Specification 
8.1.3 Gse Environmental Geo-Textile Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019) 
8.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served 
8.2 Low & Bonar 
8.2.1 Low & Bonar Geo-Textile Production Sites and Area Served 
8.2.2 Low & Bonar Product Introduction, Application and Specification 
8.2.3 Low & Bonar Geo-Textile Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019) 
8.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served 
8.3 TenCate Geosynthetics 
8.3.1 TenCate Geosynthetics Geo-Textile Production Sites and Area Served 
8.3.2 TenCate Geosynthetics Product Introduction, Application and Specification 
8.3.3 TenCate Geosynthetics Geo-Textile Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019) 
8.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served 
8.4 Fibertex Nonwovens 
8.4.1 Fibertex Nonwovens Geo-Textile Production Sites and Area Served 
8.4.2 Fibertex Nonwovens Product Introduction, Application and Specification 
8.4.3 Fibertex Nonwovens Geo-Textile Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019) 
8.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served 
8.5 Thrace 
8.5.1 Thrace Geo-Textile Production Sites and Area Served 
8.5.2 Thrace Product Introduction, Application and Specification 
8.5.3 Thrace Geo-Textile Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019) 
8.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served 
8.6 Huesker 
8.6.1 Huesker Geo-Textile Production Sites and Area Served 
8.6.2 Huesker Product Introduction, Application and Specification 
8.6.3 Huesker Geo-Textile Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019) 
8.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served 
8.7 Maccaferri 
8.7.1 Maccaferri Geo-Textile Production Sites and Area Served 
8.7.2 Maccaferri Product Introduction, Application and Specification 
8.7.3 Maccaferri Geo-Textile Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019) 
8.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served 
8.8 Strata Systems 
8.8.1 Strata Systems Geo-Textile Production Sites and Area Served 
8.8.2 Strata Systems Product Introduction, Application and Specification 
8.8.3 Strata Systems Geo-Textile Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019) 
8.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served 
8.9 Leggett & Platt 
8.9.1 Leggett & Platt Geo-Textile Production Sites and Area Served 
8.9.2 Leggett & Platt Product Introduction, Application and Specification 
8.9.3 Leggett & Platt Geo-Textile Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019) 
8.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served 
8.10 Agru America 
8.10.1 Agru America Geo-Textile Production Sites and Area Served 
8.10.2 Agru America Product Introduction, Application and Specification 
8.10.3 Agru America Geo-Textile Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019) 
8.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served 
8.11 Dupont 
8.12 Mada Nonwovens 
8.13 Kaytech 
8.14 Mattex 
8.15 Asahi Kasei Advance

Continued...            

