Public Safety and Records Management Solutions Market 2019 Global Analysis, Opportunities, Growth and Forecast to 2025

This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies

PUNE, INDIA, September 18, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Overview:

Public safety solutions are used to minimize organization risks and keep organizations safe from natural disasters and terrorist attacks.

This report outlines the current status of the global public safety and records management solutions market, the growth factors and the restraining factors, the key market players and the segmentation of this market, along with future forecasts for this market between 2019 and 2024.

The global public safety and records management solutions market is expected to witness a significant growth in revenue over the forecast period. The factors responsible for this could include an increase in cyber security threats, natural calamities, as well as a growing threat of terrorist attacks across the world. Along with this, another market growth driver is the growing demand for public safety software in legal and enforcement departments to track real time information across the world. The downside to this solution system is the high cost of investment involved in implementation and certain security issues which pose as threats to market growth.

Request a Free Sample Report, Click Here @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4396222-global-public-safety-and-records-management-solutions-market



Some of the prominent players in the global public safety and records management solutions market include the following:

IBM

Motorola Solutions

Abbott Informatics

AccessData

Axon

Accenture

ESRI

Column Technologies

Hexagon Safety & Infrastructure

DFLABS

Hyland

Nuance Communications

Palantir Technologies

Oracle

Wynyard Group

Omnigo Software



Segmentation:

The global public safety and records management market can be segmented based on type of product, application, and regional market size.

The different types of public safety and records management solutions include the following:

Computer-aided Dispatch (CAD)

Records Management (RMS)

Data Sharing

Integrated Court Case Management

Jail Management

Law Enforcement

Incident Management

Mobile Police Software

Reporting Solution

Scheduling Solution

Permit and license administration solutions

According to its application, this market can be split into the following:

Law Enforcement Agencies

Municipal Police Departments

Courts

Prosecutors

Marshals and Fire Departments

District Attorneys

Others

The deployment of this solution is of two types, cloud-based and on-premise. The latter type accounts for the higher market share at present, however the cloud-based deployment type is expected to see a rapid growth rate over the forecast period.

Regional Analysis:

North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa are the major markets for public safety and records management solutions market across the world. Industry experts predict that the Asia-Pacific region, particularly China, will be one of the fastest growing markets and account for a higher market share during the forecast period. However, North America, especially the US, will still play a pivotal role which cannot be overlooked, as any changes in the US market will affect the global development of the public safety and records management solutions market.

Industry News:

According to the latest industry reports as of January 2019, SOMA Global, a leading solutions provider of Public Safety as a Service (PSAAS™), has entered into an agreement to install their advanced platform for records management and mobile dispatch applications to the police department of the city of Richmond in Virginia.

Method of Research

The methodology public safety and records management solutions market is done with the help of a compilation of the market information that is explained through known parameters of Porter’s Five Force Model. The current data analysis is also performed to produce an authentic and accurate forecast of the market. The research procedure is tagged as extensive, which is categorized into steps such as namely primary and secondary researches. With the help of such analysis, the possibility of a better understanding of the market is obtained through a competitive landscape in terms of parameters of strength, opportunities, weaknesses as well as threats related to the industry. This will, hence, bring out the future aspects to the business leaders worldwide. The public safety and records management solutions market report also focuses on various levels of analysis such as company profile, ongoing trends and production line, which comprise of a basic view on the market’s growth, drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Table of Contents

Global Public Safety and Records Management Solutions Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2019-2024

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Public Safety and Records Management Solutions by Players

4 Public Safety and Records Management Solutions by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Global Public Safety and Records Management Solutions Market Forecast

11 Key Players Analysis



12 Research Findings and ConclusionList of Tables and Figures

……Continued

Access Complete Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/4396222-global-public-safety-and-records-management-solutions-market



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.