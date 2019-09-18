Global Pushback Tractors Market 2019 Key Players, Share, Trends, Sales, Segmentation and Forecast to 2024

Wise.Guy.

According to the latest report added to the online repository of Wise Guys Reports (WGR) the Global Pushback Tractors Market has witnessed an unprecedented rise and the extrapolated growth is expected to touch higher figures by 2024 registering a healthy CAGR during the forecast timeline.

Pushback tractors refer to the specialized ground vehicle used to support movement of heavy and mammoth vehicles such as aircrafts from their nose-in parking stand by supporting the nose landing gear. To accentuate traction to the required level the pushback tractors are made typically heavy to provide good ground contact and low gearing to give the necessary torque. The pushback is carried out by certain specialized low profile vehicles which are named as pushback tractors or pushback tugs. Commonly Pushbacks are available in a wide variety of shapes and sizes along with the option to be run on battery supplied electricity or diesel fuel. There are also choices on Pushbacks either being open-wheel or closed cabs.

The market landscape suggests that it is highly competitive and encompass many manufacturers leading the industry in a cut throat fashion. Some of the significant manufacturers are Lektro, Eagle Tugs, JBT Aero, Kalmar Motor AB, TLD, Weihai Guangtai, MULAG Fahrzeugwerk, Mototok, Airtug LLC, Flyer-Truck, DJ Products, Goldhofer, TowFLEXX and VOLK.

Global Pushback Tractors Market: Segmental Analysis

The segmental analysis of the global Pushback Tractors market reveals the categorization based on type of Pushback tractors and their application.

Based on the type, Pushback Tractors comes in two widely used variants namely Towbarless Tractors and Conventional Tractors. The Conventional tractor utilizes a centralized hydraulic braking system with automotive type shoe or disc brakes. The Towbarless Tractors leverages hydrostatic drive with dynamic braking. The former runs the risk of slippage on snow or ice if the tractor deviates from the straight line with the center of the of the nose wheel causing high risk of jack-knifing if the vehicle needs to be abruptly halted on a slippery surface. On the other hand in Towbarless Tractors the over steering alarm system help keep the wheels straight when sensors sense any chance of slippage and thus avoids any chance of jack-knifing.

Another mode of labelling Pushback tractors by type is the standard pushback tug and super-tug. The major difference between a stand and super tug also known as high speed tug is that a standard tug would attach itself with the vehicle’s nose gear via a towbar while a super-tug lifts the nose off the ground by wrapping itself around the gear and pulling up the nose gear. Super-tugs are extensively used in handling bigger vehicles or for towing longer distances.

Based on the application Pushback tractors are used in military and civil aviation. In aviation it is used to tow aircraft in and out of areas where taxiing the aircraft is not practical such as moving aircraft in and out of maintenance hangars or moving aircraft that are not powered up.

