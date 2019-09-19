DocPanel Selects CureMetrix to Empower Second Opinion Mammography Services for Patients

Combining the expertise of our radiologists with CureMetrix AI creates a unique and powerful offering to the market.” — Nirish Mathias, CEO DocPanel

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, September 19, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Teleradiology provider DocPanel selects CureMetrixa healthcare technology company that develops AI-driven software for radiology, to create a unique second opinion program that leverages clinical expertise and the power of artificial intelligence (AI) to power its breast cancer second opinion service for patients.In 2019 alone, about 41,000 women in the U.S. are expected to die from breast cancer. Early and accurate detection is key in reducing that number. About 51% of second opinion mammograms result in a big change in interpretation, which could save a life."To support our healthcare providers and their patients, we are eager to advance our second opinion program with CureMetrix AI solutions," said Nirish Mathias, Chief Executive Officer of DocPanel. “Combining the expertise of our radiologists with CureMetrix AI creates a unique and powerful offering to the market.”CureMetrix has received FDA-clearance for its product cmTriage ™ and is currently conducting studies across the globe to expand its suite of AI solutions to identify, mark and score anomalies in breast cancer screening. In studies published in the Journal of Digital Imaging, CureMetrix cmAssist was able to demonstrate the ability to find cancers up to six years before first detection, and help radiologists improve their breast cancer detection rate on average 27% without increasing recall rates.“For the patient and her family, getting a second opinion is not only smart, it gives her the confidence she deserves. Partnering with DocPanel and its 400 radiologists in 43 U.S. states provides the consumer access to our algorithm and makes it easy, fast and confidential for the patient,” said Kevin Harris, Chief Executive Officer of CureMetrix.For more information, visit the DocPanel Breast Imaging Second Opinion Program About DocPanel: ( www.docpanel.com ) DocPanel is the world’s first on-demand, pay-as-you-go, contract-free service offering radiological reads, second opinions, educational consults, and diagnoses from high-caliber, subspecialty radiologists coming from prestigious academic hospitals in the United States.CONTACT INFO: Email: info@docpanel.com | Phone: 856-242-7343About CureMetrix: ( www.curemetrix.com ) Delivering CAD that Works, CureMetrix is committed to the advancement of technology that improves cancer survival rates worldwide. With research that leverages artificial intelligence (AI) and deep learning to develop the next generation of medical image analysis, CureMetrix delivers technology that radiologists, healthcare systems and patients can confidently rely on.CONTACT INFO: Email: info@curemetrix.com| Phone: 858-345-6061



