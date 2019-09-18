AFFINITY BIO PARTNERS ANNOUNCES EVENT SPONSOR, WHOLE PLANTS, LLC for Rising from the Ashes Symposium

CHESTER SPRINGS, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Affinity Bio Partners, LLC, a global clinical research organization focused on Medical Cannabis and CBD Clinical Research with the support of the sister organization, Affinity Patient Advocacy, LLC, a non-profit patient advocacy firm announces Whole Plants, LLC as the Event Sponsor for the Symposium entitled “Rising from the Ashes: Collaborations within the Medical Cannabis and CBD Industries” in King of Prussia, PA at the Sheraton Valley Forge, 480 N Gulph Rd, King of Prussia, PA 19406 on October 12, 2019 from 7:30 am to 3:15 pm.“We are so thrilled that Whole Plants, LLC will be our Event Sponsor for this upcoming ground breaking, bi-coastal, international Symposium. It is imperative to ensure that there is consistent education throughout the Medical Cannabis and CBD industries as well as to support all patients and professionals. We are so very excited for Whole Plants, LLC as they commence their growing and formulations within the Pennsylvania Medical Cannabis program.“ stated Christina DiArcangelo, Symposium Host, CEO and Founder, Affinity Bio Partners, LLC, CEO and Founder, Board President, Affinity Patient Advocacy, LLC, CEO and Co-Founder, AI Health Outcomes, LLC, CEO, CannaBot™ and Co-Host of “Coming Out with Cannabis” YouTube channel.“The Whole Plants, LLC team is ecstatic to be supporting such an amazing event with Affinity Bio Partners and Affinity Patient Advocacy. Our mission aligns ourselves with making GMP certified products as well as ensuring that research is completed in a timely manner to truly help the unmet medical needs of the Pennsylvania patients.” stated Caroline Hawkins, Vice President Sales and Marketing.###Affinity Bio Partners is a Clinical Research Organization (CRO) that provides best in class services while maintaining a personal approach. There are many CROs in the market, but there is only one that will give our client’s organization the attention, services and results. For more information on the company or general inquiries, please email: info@affinitybiopartners.com or visit us at www.affinitybiopartners.com . Follow us on twitter at inf03006608, Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram. AI Health Outcomes is an artificial intelligence technology company that has developed the first AI Bots; CannaBot™, DrBot™, a Learning Management System and an AI Patient Recruitment tool to assist with clinical research enrollment. For more information, please email: info@aihealthoutcomes.com or visit us at www.aihealthoutcomes.com , Facebook at CannaBot, Twitter at BotCanna, Linkedin and Instagram at cannabot. Affinity Patient Advocacy is a non-profit which strives to provide families with independent, high-quality professional health management services, social services and wellness services. Serious illnesses can be very overwhelming. Affinity Patient Advocacy will manage the process and help patients and their families focus on the most important aspect of their treatment, getting better. For more information, please email: info@affinitypatientadvocacy.org or visit us at www.affinitypatientadvocacy.org , Facebook at Affinity Patient Advocacy, Twitter at AdvocAffinity, LinkedIn and Instagram at advocacypatient.The Whole Plants mission is to consistently provide compassionate relief to Pennsylvanians with chronic illnesses by manufacturing best in class, advanced medical marijuana products. Scientifically derived and engineering specific, Whole Plants is committed to improving the quality and specificity of medications through continual research.Event Brite tickets for the event are now on sale and can be purchased at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/affinity-bio-partners-rising-from-the-ashes-collaborations-within-the-medical-cannabis-and-cbd-tickets-67605801773



