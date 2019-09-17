Mongolia : 2019 Article IV Consultation-Press Release; Staff Report; and Statement by the Executive Director for Mongolia

Author/Editor: International Monetary Fund. Asia and Pacific Dept Publication Date: September 17, 2019 Electronic Access: Download PDF. Use the free Adobe Acrobat Reader to view this PDF file Summary: Since the start of the IMF-supported program in early 2017, the economy has recovered significantly and is now more resilient due to a stronger policy framework, significant official financing, and a rebound in external demand. Nonetheless, fiscal, financial, and external buffers remain insufficient, particularly given Mongolia’s vulnerability to shocks. Moreover, the IMF-supported program is currently delayed. The near-term priority is addressing outstanding prior actions under the program and passing a 2020 budget consistent with continued debt reduction.



