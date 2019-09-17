We The People Are Marching to be Seen And Heard.

We are marching to remind our elected officials that they work for us. We are marching to demand accountability.

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Email: WeThePeopleMarchSanDiego@gmail.comWE THE PEOPLE SOLIDARITY MARCHWE THE PEOPLE MARCH WILL ATTRACT MORE THAN 100,000 PARTICIPANTSEveryday ordinary citizens will protest to remind lawmakers who they work for anddemand their accountabilityLocal citizens will protest to remind lawmakers who they work for and demand theiraccountabilitySan Diego - Saturday, September 21, 2019, a We the People SolidarityMarch will take place at 1600 Pacific Hwy. San Diego, Ca. 92101 at the County AdministrationCenter at 10;00 am. This peaceful assembly is one of numerous We The People SolidarityMarches being held in more than 60 cities. More than 100,000 people are expected to attendthe We The People March being held in Washington, D.C. on Saturday, September 21st todemonstrate that the current status quo is a threat to our democracy and values.The national We the People March is a grassroots effort spearheaded by activist and authorAmy Siskind, president of The New Agenda, and co-sponsored by concerned citizens andactivists from across the U.S. “So many of us worked for two years ahead of midterms, to takea majority and put a check in place and finally have accountability. That hasn’t happened. Somany Americans are concerned with losing our democracy and values. We are marching to beseen and heard, and to remind our elected officials that they work for us!” said Amy Siskind. Inaddition to planning the D.C. event, local activists have organized solidarity marches acrossthe nation - and the globe - with more marches being added weekly.“During Viet Nam and Watergate, we marched, and it changed policy and history. Hong Kongjust protested and got a heinous law revoked. Join the #WeThePeopleMarch on September 21,2019 in DC. Let your voice be heard,” said Watergate prosecutor Jill Wine-Banks.To learn more about the solidarity marches, visit https://www.wethepeoplemarch2019.org/ Themarch is designed to highlight issues that a majority of Americans are deeply concerned aboutsuch as gun control, kids in cages, the environment, corruption, kleptocracy and more. The Wethe People March will be a day of equity and inclusion that reflects our commitment to peacefulassembly and achieves our mission. For more information about the marchesvisit https://www.wethepeoplemarch2019.org/solidarity-marches/ Deborah Smith619-719-2367deborahkleinsmith@yahoo.com



