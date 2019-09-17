We The People Are Marching to be Seen And Heard.
We are marching to remind our elected officials that they work for us. We are marching to demand accountability.SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Email: WeThePeopleMarchSanDiego@gmail.com
WE THE PEOPLE SOLIDARITY MARCH
WE THE PEOPLE MARCH WILL ATTRACT MORE THAN 100,000 PARTICIPANTS
Everyday ordinary citizens will protest to remind lawmakers who they work for and
demand their accountability
Local citizens will protest to remind lawmakers who they work for and demand their
accountability
San Diego - Saturday, September 21, 2019, a We the People Solidarity
March will take place at 1600 Pacific Hwy. San Diego, Ca. 92101 at the County Administration
Center at 10;00 am. This peaceful assembly is one of numerous We The People Solidarity
Marches being held in more than 60 cities. More than 100,000 people are expected to attend
the We The People March being held in Washington, D.C. on Saturday, September 21st to
demonstrate that the current status quo is a threat to our democracy and values.
The national We the People March is a grassroots effort spearheaded by activist and author
Amy Siskind, president of The New Agenda, and co-sponsored by concerned citizens and
activists from across the U.S. “So many of us worked for two years ahead of midterms, to take
a majority and put a check in place and finally have accountability. That hasn’t happened. So
many Americans are concerned with losing our democracy and values. We are marching to be
seen and heard, and to remind our elected officials that they work for us!” said Amy Siskind. In
addition to planning the D.C. event, local activists have organized solidarity marches across
the nation - and the globe - with more marches being added weekly.
“During Viet Nam and Watergate, we marched, and it changed policy and history. Hong Kong
just protested and got a heinous law revoked. Join the #WeThePeopleMarch on September 21,
2019 in DC. Let your voice be heard,” said Watergate prosecutor Jill Wine-Banks.
To learn more about the solidarity marches, visit https://www.wethepeoplemarch2019.org/ The
march is designed to highlight issues that a majority of Americans are deeply concerned about
such as gun control, kids in cages, the environment, corruption, kleptocracy and more. The We
the People March will be a day of equity and inclusion that reflects our commitment to peaceful
assembly and achieves our mission. For more information about the marches
visit https://www.wethepeoplemarch2019.org/solidarity-marches/
Deborah Smith
619-719-2367
deborahkleinsmith@yahoo.com
Bruce Pless
WeThePeopleMarchSanDiego
+1 619-405-9609
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.