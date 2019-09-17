Hoyer Statement on Saturday’s Attack Against Saudi Arabian Oil Facilities

“The attack on the Saudi oil facilities is not only an attack on Saudi Arabia but on the stability of the world economy. That may well be its intent. We do not yet know who perpetrated this attack, but whoever did this ought to suffer consequences after a proper investigation of what actually happened. Any response must be well thought-out and strategic. “Unfortunately, the Administration’s lack of a clear, consistent policy on Iran, on the Middle East generally, and on international security continues to create instability rather than stability. While this action has no justification, it occurred within that context. The Administration must articulate and put into place a coherent, credible policy dealing with Iran, the Middle East, and global insecurity.”