Guyana : 2019 Article IV Consultation-Press Release; Staff Report; and Statement by the Executive Director for Guyana

International Monetary Fund. Western Hemisphere Dept.

September 17, 2019

Download PDF. Use the free Adobe Acrobat Reader to view this PDF file

Economic activity strengthened in 2018 with broad-based expansion across all major sectors. Inflation remains relatively low, and monetary stance accommodative. Oil production is expected to commence in early 2020, and additional oil discoveries have significantly improved the medium- and long-term outlook. This presents a momentous opportunity to boost inclusive growth by addressing human development needs and infrastructure gaps, provided the oil wealth is managed well.

Country Report No. 19/296

English

9781513514093/1934-7685

1GUYEA2019001

$18.00 (Academic Rate:$18.00)

Paper

91

