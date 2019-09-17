Guyana : 2019 Article IV Consultation-Press Release; Staff Report; and Statement by the Executive Director for Guyana

Author/Editor:

International Monetary Fund. Western Hemisphere Dept.

Publication Date:

September 17, 2019

Summary:

Economic activity strengthened in 2018 with broad-based expansion across all major sectors. Inflation remains relatively low, and monetary stance accommodative. Oil production is expected to commence in early 2020, and additional oil discoveries have significantly improved the medium- and long-term outlook. This presents a momentous opportunity to boost inclusive growth by addressing human development needs and infrastructure gaps, provided the oil wealth is managed well.