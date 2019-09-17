Bob Jones, President Florida Fisheries Foundation Offers Online HACCP Mandatory Part B Training Course

Bob Jones-Founder Florida Fisheries Foundation Mickey Owens, CEO Climate Control International Climate Control International-Food Safety

HACCP Part B is Mandatory for all Seafood Handlers. Earn Your HACCP Part B Certification at www.climatecontrolintl.com Required by FDA for HACCP Compliance.

SAINT PETERSBURG, FLORIDA, USA, September 17, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bob has pioneered a simple & effective course training on the Climate Control International website www.climatecontrolintl.com to help seafood businesses earn their MANDATORY Hazard Analysis Critical Control Point(HACCP)cGMP-Part B required by the FDA certification for the seafood industry. Bob is concentrating on teaching proper handling of all fishery products from harvest to the consumer. He has certified over 1200 seafood inustry employees in FDA's program HACCP. Bob Jones expertise in the seafood industry speaks for itself. As Co-author of SFA Seafood Product Quality Code, past president of FL Agriculture Commissioner Bronson's Food Safety Task Force, past Chairman of the Gulf of Mexico Fisheries Mgt Council Member, US Environmental Protection Agcy, Gulf of Mexico Initiative CAC, Bob has been actively working on behalf of the seafood safety industry since 1997.Climate Control International, an organization committed to the Food Safety Industry. Mickey Owens, CEO formed CCI with the sole purpose of protecting food transportation services from violating the FDA Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA) and help seafood businesses earn their HACCP cGMP-Part B certification which is now MANDATORY to be in compliance with the FDA regulations. In collaboration with Bob Jones an effective online training course and exam is now available at the Climate Control International Website for the Seafood Industry.The online course exam gives immediate results and after passing the exam Climate Control International will issue a Certificate of Completion signed by Bob Jones, President Florida Fisheries Foundation that documents the certification of HACCP-cGMP-Part-B as in compliance now required by FDA.You can visit Climate Control International's website at www.climatecontrolintl.com for more information regarding the HACCP Exam Course or contact Mickey Owens, CEO at 727-866-1621 or email at: mickey@climatecontrolintl.com. You may also inquire about the training course exam at: info@climatecontrolintl.com



