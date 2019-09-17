Gray's October 2nd auction in Cleveland will feature a Van Cleef and Arpels Alhambra necklace and a Frankenthaler print

Van Cleef and Arpels lapis-lazuli and 18kt yellow gold Alhambra necklace, a limited edition, 20-motif necklace, French made circa 1970, famous for the four petals of its clover motif (est. $10,000-$15,000). Screen print in colors on wove paper by Helen Frankenthaler (American, 1928-2011) titled Southern Exposure (2005), framed, signed, numbered (#9/128”) and dated (“’05”) (est. $7,000-$9,000). Oil on canvas Beach Scene by Emile Gruppe (American, 1896-1978), artist signed lower right (est. $2,200-$3,200). Oil on canvas by Joseph B. O’Sickey (American, 1918-2013), titled Garden Variations – Trellis, Sunflowers, Victorian Chair (1977), signed and dated, 60 ½ inches by 72 inches (est. $3,000-$5,000). Aluminum and clear acrylic sculpture by Charles Lapique (French, 1898-1988) in the auction, titled Gloucester (1970), signed lower right on the base and from a limited edition of 8 (est. $2,000-$4,000).

They're just two of the expected top lots in a Fine Art, Furniture & Decorative Art Auction, online and in the Cleveland gallery located at 10717 Detroit Avenue

CLEVELAND, OHIO, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- A stunning Van Cleef and Arpels limited edition Alhambra necklace and a vibrant abstract silkscreen on paper by American artist Helen Frankenthaler (1928-2011) are just two expected top lots in a Fine Art, Furniture & Decorative Art Auction planned for Wednesday, October 2nd, by Gray’s Auctioneers, online and in the Cleveland gallery located at 10717 Detroit Avenue.In all, 438 lots will come up for bid, beginning at 11 am Eastern time. The full catalog is up now and pre-bidding is open at GraysAuctioneers.com. Offered will be quality merchandise pulled from estates across the United States, to include paintings and furniture from a prominent Vero Beach, Florida estate, a wonderful collection of Asian decorations and an extensive selection of fine furniture.Highlighting the fine jewelry category is the Van Cleef and Arpels lapis-lazuli and 18kt yellow gold Alhambra necklace, a limited edition, 20-motif necklace made in France circa 1970. The necklace is famous for the four petals of its clover motif, which symbolize luck, health, fortune and true love. It was worn and popularized by the American actress and princess Grace Kelly (est. $10,000-$15,000).The screen print in colors on wove paper by Helen Frankenthaler is titled Southern Exposure (2005) and carries a pre-sale estimate of $7,000-$9,000. The work is framed, signed, numbered (#9/128”) and dated (“’05”) lower left, and measures 30 ½ inches by 37 inches (sight). Ms. Frankenthaler was an abstract expressionist painter and a major contributor to the history of post-war American painting.There are several artworks by Charles Lapique (French, 1898-1988) in the auction, including a pair of aluminum and clear acrylic sculptures, one titled Gloucester (1970) and the other Le Cavalier (2007). Both are signed lower right on the base and are from limited editions of eight pieces each. Gloucester is 21 ½ inches tall, while Le Cavalier is 47 ½ inches in height. Both are estimated to bring $2,000-$4,000.Returning to jewelry, a 14kt white gold and diamond wedding ring set, boasting one princess cut diamond weighing approximately 1.01 carats (with F color and VVS-2 clarity), should slip onto a new finger for $4,000-$6,000. The ring is also set with two princess cut diamonds of about 0.20 carats each (G-F color and VS-1/VS-2 clarity) and 21 small princess cut diamonds weighing .04-.07 carats each.An oil on canvas painting by Joseph B. O’Sickey (American, 1918-2013), titled Garden Variations – Trellis, Sunflowers, Victorian Chair (1977), signed and dated, is expected to reach $3,000-$5,000. The 60 ½ inch by 72 inch work is from the collection of Joel O’Sickey, the artist’s son. Joseph O’Sickey was an Ohio artist who often depicted his backyard garden in Twin Lakes as an earthly paradise.An oil on panel painting by Hungarian artist Ferenc Rosenmayer (1864-1912), titled Market Scene with Horses and Figures, signed lower right, carries an estimate of $2,000-$4,000. The 15 ¼ inch by 22 ¼ inch (sight) painting is nicely housed in a frame. Also, an oil on canvas Beach Scene by Emile Gruppe (American, 1896-1978), artist signed lower right, should change hands for $2,200-$3,200.An acrylic painted on canvas wrapped around tube construction by George Snyder (Fla./W. Va., b. 1951), titled Paid the Premium (1992), signed, dated and titled, should command $800-$1,200. The work measures 33 inches tall by 75 inches wide. Snyder is an innovator in the use of acrylics. His style and pioneering techniques are captured in Nicholas Roukes’ book Acrylics Bold and New (1990).Also up for bid will be a Navajo wool rug from the 20th century, 7 feet 11 inches by 4 feet 10 inches and with a geometric design (est. $2,000-$4,000); a painted wood Cinderella carriage form bed, custom made in the 20th century for a pro basketball star for his daughter (est. $2,000-$4,000); an Asian bronze vessel from the 19th or 20th century, 9 ¾ inches tall (est. $800-$1,200); and many other desirable items.All lots can be viewed now at GraysAuctioneers.com, LiveAuctioneers.com and Invaluable.com. Phone and absentee bids will also be accepted. Previews will be held Monday thru Friday, Sept. 26-Oct. 2, from 10-5 Eastern; and on Saturday, Sept. 28, from noon to 4 pm. The gallery is closed Sunday.Gray’s Auctioneers & Appraisers is Northern Ohio’s leading licensed auctioneers and appraisers of fine art, jewelry, antiques, decorative arts, rare books, and antique rugs. A boutique auction house with three decades of experience in the art business, the experts at Gray’s now offer traditional real estate services.The specialists at Gray’s have worked with museums, educational institutions, corporations and private collectors to achieve the maximum value of their collections at auction. Gray’s auctioneers are licensed, insured and bonded in favor of the State of Ohio. To learn more please visit www.graysauctioneers.com Gray’s Auctioneers & Appraisers is always accepting quality consignments for future auctions. To inquire about selling a single piece, an estate or an entire collection, you may call them at (216) 226-3300; or, you can send an e-mail to their appraisals department, at appraisals@graysauctioneers.com.To learn more about Gray’s Auctioneers & Appraisers and the live and internet auction planned for Wednesday, Oct. 2nd, at 11 am Eastern, visit www.graysauctioneers.com . Updates are posted often.# # # #



