THE BAHAMAS NEEDS OUR SUPPORT

Bahamas Beach Swim with Pigs in The Bahamas Little Whale Cay Private Island Windshistle Harbour Island The Bahamas as Beautiful as Ever

Over 90% of The Bahamas unaffected by Hurricane Dorian

We are determined to drive as much business to The Bahamas in the next 12 months to both support the economy and in turn help the affected islands” — Alexandra Baradi

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Earlier this month on the 1st September, the Northwestern area of The Bahamas including both the Abaco Islands and Grand Bahama Island were severely hit by Hurricane Dorian. The effects of the hurricane were devastating. Winds as high as 185 miles per hour or 295 kilometers per hour have were reported in the area. Also, many thousands of people lost their homes.

But what the media failed to state is just how many of the 700 islands in the Bahamas were unaffected and are in serious need of support.

The Bahamas Tourism Minister Dionisio D’Aguilar has appealed to the world to help the region get back on its feet. He has implored travelers to continue to visit the hundreds of stunning Bahamas islands that were not affected by Hurricane Dorian.

All the airports throughout the Bahamas except for Abaco and Grand Bahama are open for commercial and private aircraft. Equally, all the islands south of the Abacos and Grand Bahama island are also totally unaffected and are as beautiful as ever.

The Bahamas comprises of over 700 islands. The islands have their location over a massive 100,000 square miles. There are more than 400,000 permanent residents on the islands and tourism is the number one employer. The distance from the most northerly point of the Bahamas to the most Southerly point is over 600 kilometers. Unfortunately, the coverage of Dorian did not point this fact out, and as a result, people around the world assume that the hurricane destroyed the whole region. Potential clients should understand the geography and huge distances between islands so that they feel safe and happy to take a vacation to the Bahamas in the next 12 months.

Many people are wondering what they can do to help the islands following the terrible destruction that has taken place. There are several ways we can help

The number one way is to visit the Bahamas. The Bahamas economy is completely dependent on tourism, and a reduction in numbers would spell further catastrophe to the islands and their people.

95% OF THE BAHAMAS ISLANDS ARE UNAFFECTED PLEASE VISIT. CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION



The unaffected islands include:

• New Providence Island, which is home to Bahamian capital of Nassau, famous Cable Beach, the brand new Baha Mar Resort and the extremely upmarket Albany Resort which is owned by Tiger Woods and Ernie Els.

• Paradise island is attached to New Providence via a bridge and is home to the famous Atlantis resort and the Ocean Club. The Ocean Club comprises of a world-class golf club, miles of pristine beach and some of the world’s most beautiful private villas.

• Harbour Island, home to Pink Sands Beach which is widely voted as the world’s best beach and has some very luxurious villas and hotels

• Eleuthera Island which is ringed by a pristine white sandy beach.

• The Exumas is where the beautiful Grand Isle Resort has its location. The Exuma islands are also famous for being one of the areas where you can swim with Pigs. Musha Cay which is owned by famous the world’s most famous illusionist, David Copperfield.

• The Berry Islands is home to a beautiful private island called Little Whale Cay and several other boutique hotels and resorts.

• Fowl Cay is home to one of the world’s most exclusive private island vacation destinations called Fowl Cay Resort.

• Andros

• Bimini

• Cat Island

• San Salvador

• Rum Cay

• Long Island

• Acklins/Crooked Island

• Mayaguana

The other very important way of helping the Bahamas is by contributing financially. The Bahamas Relief site has all the approved partners. https://www.bahamas.com/relief

Exceptional Villas who are known as the worlds most trusted villa rental company have pledged to contribute US$100 for every booking; they receive for the Bahamas over the next 12 months. The money will go directly to help the people living in the Northwestern Bahamas, particularly the Abaco Islands and the Grand Bahama island.

Alexandra Baradi, CEO and Owner of Exceptional Villas, said: “We are determined to drive as much business to The Bahamas in the next 12 months to both support the economy and in turn help the affected islands.”

ABOUT EXCEPTIONAL VILLAS

Exceptional Villas is a luxury villa rental company featuring only the best hand-picked and personally inspected properties in the world. The company has clients from all over the world. Exceptional Villas have been in the travel business for over 25 years and offer a bespoke service to their clients. This service includes matching the perfect villa to each of their clients and providing complimentary concierge service. This service includes organizing all aspects of the client's vacations such as VIP airport arrival, ground transportation, restaurant reservations, tours and excursions, water sports and pre-arrival stocking. Unlike some of their competitors, they do not provide a membership fee. Likewise, their villa experts are indeed experts. They visit every single villa and have a wealth of information regarding each villa, as well as each destination. Exceptional Villas take total pride in the customized service they offer. The company operates two other brands; Villas Barbados and Dream Ireland, which are designated rental brands for Barbados and Ireland.

For more information visit http://www.exceptionalvillas.com/ or call + 353 64 66 41170 or toll-free from the US and Canada 1 800 245 5109 and UK 0845 528 4197



