Cannabis Beverages Market Size to Reach USD 2,050.44 Million by 2026 | Exclusive Report by Fortune Business Insights

Key Companies Covered in the Cannabis Beverages Market Research Report are Aurora Cannabis, Aphria Inc., Canopy Growth Corporation, MedReleaf Corp., Cronos Group Inc., GW Pharmaceuticals, plc., CannTrust Holdings Inc., VIVO Cannabis Inc and more

/EIN News/ -- Pune, Sept. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The increasing consumer inclination towards more-natural, minimally-processed health drinks is a key factor driving the global cannabis beverages market, says Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled “Cannabis Beverages Market: Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026.” The market was valued at USD 173.76 Mn in 2018. Fortune Business Insights states that the market will reach USD 2,050.44 Mn by the end of 2026, thus exhibiting a CAGR of 37.13%.



In addition to the legalization of cannabis for recreational purposes, its use as a medical aid for patients has given a kick start to the cannabis beverages market. Thereby, as the market is expected to gain as an increasing number of food manufacturers include CBD and THC in a variety of beverages. The cannabis beverages market is witnessing high demand as an increasing number consumers seek the robust recreational marijuana for, healthy, innovative and smoke-free experience.



Furthermore, as a result of ongoing trend and changing consumer preference products such as hemp juices, Cannabidiol (CBD) Infused water, CBD Infused tea, Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) Infused beer, THC Wine, Hemp milk, and Hemp gin are introduced. Hence, the introduction of new concepts by key companies will augment the growth of the global cannabis beverages market.





Browse Complete Report Details with Tables and Figures:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/cannabis-beverages-market-100738





Rising Demand for Health and Wellness Beverages Will Favor Market Growth

The increasing demand for health and wellness beverages that are infused with bioactive compounds will boost the cannabis beverages market revenue. Swayed by prevailing trends, several key companies are developing innovative beverages. This will, in turn, give impetus to the cannabis beverages market growth. For instance, Caliva, one of the largest vertically integrated cannabis companies in California, acquired Zola, the maker of plant-powered beverages, to expand into the cannabis and hemp-based CBD (hCBD) beverage space.

Moreover, the collaboration among leading players to launch cannabis-infused beverages will also contribute to the global cannabis beverages growth. For instance, Hexo Corp., a licensed producer of cannabis-based in Quebec, Canada, entered a joint venture with Molson Coors Canada to produce CBD-infused beverages. In addition, advancements in the isolation and purification techniques for active ingredients such as nano-emulsification will aid growth of the global cannabis beverages market.

For instance, nano-emulsification provides better formulations and effective nutritional profiles that are in line with the consumer’s acceptance. Moreover, Cost and sensory acceptance of cannabis beverages are factors which will further uplift the global cannabis beverages market shares during the forecast period.



Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/cannabis-beverages-market-100738





Some of the major companies in the global cannabis beverages market are;

Aurora Cannabis,

Aphria Inc.,

Canopy Growth Corporation,

MedReleaf Corp.,

Cronos Group Inc.,

GW Pharmaceuticals, plc.,

CannTrust Holdings Inc.,

VIVO Cannabis Inc.,

Tilray, and

OrganiGram Holdings.

Collaborations and Acquisitions Among Key Players Will Enable Growth

The development of products which resonate consumer’s inclination towards more-natural, minimally-processed and health-promoting drinks has led to the rapid expansion of cannabis beverages market. Leading market players are primarily focusing on developing products infused with THC and CBD alongside providing a variety of beverage options for consumers.

Furthermore, the partnership between leading players to launch flavourful CBD infused beverages will create growth opportunities for the global cannabis beverages market. In addition, collaboration among key companies to establish a cannabis-focused sales brokerage company will also aid the cannabis beverages market growth during the forecast period. For instance, CannTrust inked a strategic partnership with Breakthru Beverage Group to establish a cannabis-focused sales brokerage company.



Get Discount:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/check-discount/cannabis-beverages-market-100738





Table of Contents:

Introduction Definition, By Segment Research Approach Sources

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities Emerging Trends

Key Insights Overview of the Cannabis-based Edibles Market - Trends and Forecast Production and Consumption Patterns of Cannabis Beverages- Analysis and Forecast Recent Industry Developments - Policies, Partnerships, New Product Launches, and Mergers & Acquisitions

Global Cannabis Beverages Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecasts By Type (Value) Alcoholic Non-alcoholic By Distribution Channel (Value) Mass Merchandisers Specialty Stores Online Retail Others By Region (Value) North America Europe Rest of the World

North America Cannabis Beverages Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecasts By Type (Value) Alcoholic Non-alcoholic By Distribution Channel (Value) Mass Merchandisers Specialty Stores Online Retail Others By Country (Value) U.S. Canada



TOC Continued….!



Take a Look at Related Reports:

Cannabis/Marijuana Market Size Share and Global Trend By Type (Flowers/Buds and Concentrates), By Application (Medical, Recreational (Edibles and Topicals), and Industrial Hemp), and Geography Forecast till 2026

Commercial Seaweed Market Size Share and Global Trend By Product Type (Red Seaweed, Brown Seaweed, Green Seaweed), By Form (Flakes, Powder, Liquid), By End User (Food and Beverage, Agricultural Fertilizer, Animal Feed Additives, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics and Personal Care) and Geography Forecast till 2025



About Us:

Fortune Business Insights offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Website: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com





EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.