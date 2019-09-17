Children’s Wear Market 2019 Global Share, Trend And Opportunities Forecast To 2024

Global Children’s Wear Market Analysis By Manufacturers, Regions, Type And Application, Forecast To 2024

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, September 18, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Children’s Wear Industry

Description

Children's Wear is the apparel and footwear for children, The apparel segment to be the largest market segment during the forecast period.

This report focuses on Children's Wear volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Children's Wear market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Children's Wear in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Children's Wear manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Benetton Group S.p.A. (Italy)

Carter's, Inc. (USA)

OshKosh B'gosh, Inc. (USA)

Esprit Holdings Limited (Hong Kong)

Fruit of the Loom, Inc. (USA)

Gap, Inc. (USA)

Global Brands Group Holding Limited (Hong Kong)

Gymboree Corp. (USA)

Hanesbrands, Inc. (USA)

J.C. Penney Company, Inc. (USA)

Kellwood Company, LLC (USA)

Kohls Corporation (USA)

Macy's Inc. (USA)

Marks & Spencer (UK)

Mothercare Group (UK)

Phillips-Van Heusen Corporation (USA)

Polo Ralph Lauren (USA)

Sears Holdings Corp. (USA)

KMART (USA)

Target Corp. (USA)

The Children's Place Retail Stores (USA)

VF Corporation (USA)

Segment by Type

Apparel

Footwear

Segment by Application

Girls

Boys

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Industry Overview of Children's Wear

1.1 Definition of Children's Wear

1.2 Children's Wear Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Children's Wear Production Growth Rate Comparison by Types (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Apparel

1.2.3 Footwear

1.3 Children's Wear Segment by Applications

1.3.1 Global Children's Wear Consumption Comparison by Applications (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Girls

1.3.3 Boys

1.4 Global Children's Wear Overall Market

1.4.1 Global Children's Wear Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Children's Wear Production (2014-2025)

1.4.3 North America Children's Wear Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 Europe Children's Wear Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 China Children's Wear Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.6 Japan Children's Wear Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.7 Southeast Asia Children's Wear Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.8 India Children's Wear Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

2.1 Raw Material and Suppliers

2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Children's Wear

2.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Children's Wear

2.4 Industry Chain Structure of Children's Wear

....

8 Children's Wear Major Manufacturers Analysis

8.1 Benetton Group S.p.A. (Italy)

8.1.1 Benetton Group S.p.A. (Italy) Children's Wear Production Sites and Area Served

8.1.2 Benetton Group S.p.A. (Italy) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.1.3 Benetton Group S.p.A. (Italy) Children's Wear Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.2 Carter's, Inc. (USA)

8.2.1 Carter's, Inc. (USA) Children's Wear Production Sites and Area Served

8.2.2 Carter's, Inc. (USA) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.2.3 Carter's, Inc. (USA) Children's Wear Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.3 OshKosh B'gosh, Inc. (USA)

8.3.1 OshKosh B'gosh, Inc. (USA) Children's Wear Production Sites and Area Served

8.3.2 OshKosh B'gosh, Inc. (USA) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.3.3 OshKosh B'gosh, Inc. (USA) Children's Wear Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.4 Esprit Holdings Limited (Hong Kong)

8.4.1 Esprit Holdings Limited (Hong Kong) Children's Wear Production Sites and Area Served

8.4.2 Esprit Holdings Limited (Hong Kong) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.4.3 Esprit Holdings Limited (Hong Kong) Children's Wear Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.5 Fruit of the Loom, Inc. (USA)

8.5.1 Fruit of the Loom, Inc. (USA) Children's Wear Production Sites and Area Served

8.5.2 Fruit of the Loom, Inc. (USA) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.5.3 Fruit of the Loom, Inc. (USA) Children's Wear Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.6 Gap, Inc. (USA)

8.6.1 Gap, Inc. (USA) Children's Wear Production Sites and Area Served

8.6.2 Gap, Inc. (USA) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.6.3 Gap, Inc. (USA) Children's Wear Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.7 Global Brands Group Holding Limited (Hong Kong)

8.7.1 Global Brands Group Holding Limited (Hong Kong) Children's Wear Production Sites and Area Served

8.7.2 Global Brands Group Holding Limited (Hong Kong) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.7.3 Global Brands Group Holding Limited (Hong Kong) Children's Wear Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.8 Gymboree Corp. (USA)

8.8.1 Gymboree Corp. (USA) Children's Wear Production Sites and Area Served

8.8.2 Gymboree Corp. (USA) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.8.3 Gymboree Corp. (USA) Children's Wear Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.9 Hanesbrands, Inc. (USA)

8.9.1 Hanesbrands, Inc. (USA) Children's Wear Production Sites and Area Served

8.9.2 Hanesbrands, Inc. (USA) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.9.3 Hanesbrands, Inc. (USA) Children's Wear Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.10 J.C. Penney Company, Inc. (USA)

8.10.1 J.C. Penney Company, Inc. (USA) Children's Wear Production Sites and Area Served

8.10.2 J.C. Penney Company, Inc. (USA) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.10.3 J.C. Penney Company, Inc. (USA) Children's Wear Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.11 Kellwood Company, LLC (USA)

8.12 Kohls Corporation (USA)

8.13 Macy's Inc. (USA)

8.14 Marks & Spencer (UK)

8.15 Mothercare Group (UK)

8.16 Phillips-Van Heusen Corporation (USA)

8.17 Polo Ralph Lauren (USA)

8.18 Sears Holdings Corp. (USA)

8.19 KMART (USA)

8.20 Target Corp. (USA)

8.21 The Children's Place Retail Stores (USA)

8.22 VF Corporation (USA)

Continued...

