The RV Advisor and RecPro Form Alliance

DAVIE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- RecPro, of Elkhart County, Indiana — "The RV Capital of the World" — a premier provider of furniture and accessories in the RV industry, has partnered withThe RV Advisor ( https://thervadvisor.com/ ), a "one-of-a- kind" advocacy platform protecting RVer's rights.TheRecPro website ( https://www.recpro.com/ )showcases a large assortment of high-quality furniture manufactured and stored on-site to allow for lower costs and shorter wait times for the consumer. They have been restoring and upgrading RVs since 2010, and take great pride in taking care of the customer's needs."We're excited about this new partnership with RecPro," says The RV Advisor Founder and CEO, Gigi Stetler. "They have an unparalleled track record of providing the highest quality RV furniture and accessories and standing behind their products."The RV Advisor was founded by a thirty-year veteran of the RV industry. With extensive knowledge and experience,The RV Advisoroffers members a place to go for education or assistance with "buyer beware" issues, contracts, warranties, and maintenance.Additionally, users enjoy a list of benefits like contests, classifieds, campgrounds,discounts, travel rewards, and a community portal with fellow members. Sought-after services such as Roadside Assistance, Tire & Wheel Protection, Virtual Mechanical Diagnosis, are also available.To celebrate the new partnership, RecPro and the RV Advisor are giving away a beautiful,RV-friendly recliner from their RecProTM Charles Collection.RV Advisor members are asked to send in their stories about journeys in their RVs. Members should submit their all-encompassing, captivating stories — the who, what, why, when and where. The contest begins September 1, 2019, and ends October 1, 2019. The winner will be announced on October 4, 2019. Join us and prepare to win!Enter ( https://thervadvisor.com/joincommunity/enter-contest/ ) today!



