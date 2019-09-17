Import.io Taps Veteran Data Expert Doug Laney to Join Advisory Board

Caserta Principal Data and Analytics Strategy and former Vice President and distinguished analyst on Gartner’s Chief Data Officer advisory team brings more than three decades of industry experience to Import.io

/EIN News/ -- SARATOGA, Calif., Sept. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Import.io , the leading Web Data Integration solution provider, today announced the addition of renowned data expert Doug Laney to their advisory board. With more than 30 years of experience in the data and analytics field, Laney will leverage his deep industry knowledge to provide strategic guidance on product direction, as well as consulting with Import.io customers on their projects and overall web data integration needs.



Laney’s appointment helps position Import.io for long-term success and to meet the high demand for critical web data insights among enterprise customers worldwide. As the newest member, Laney joins a specialized Advisory Board with years of industry experience in web data, including Louis Monier, the “Godfather of Search,” who is widely recognized for his integral role in building the original search engine, AltaVista.

“Import.io’s reputation for delivering high volume, high quality web data to the enterprise is unmatched, and I’m thrilled to share ideas that will help them better serve the market,” said Laney. “Web data has become an integral part of enterprise decision making and Import.io is the only choice for companies that need business-critical insights informed by web data.”

Laney, currently the principal data strategist with the consulting firm, Caserta , previously served as vice president and distinguished analyst with Gartner’s Chief Data Officer advisory team, where he was a three-time annual Thought Leadership Award recipient. Laney also co-founded the Deloitte Analytics Institute, is a visiting professor at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, and is a contributing author with Forbes and other journals. Laney is recognized as one of the “ 7 Big Data Influencers You Should Know ” and one of the Top 10 Influential Data Leaders to Follow in 2019 .

Mr. Laney is also known for founding the field of infonomics—the practice of treating information as an actual enterprise asset. His best-selling book on the topic, “Infonomics: How to Monetize, Manage, and Measure Information for Competitive Advantage,” was selected as CIO Magazine’s “Must-Read” book of the year.

“Laney is a groundbreaking leader in information innovation,” said Gary Read, CEO of Import.io. “Laney has not just witnessed the data evolution first-hand, but greatly shaped it by advising on thousands of companies’ data strategies over the years, and through his innovative ideas on information value. His council will help propel Import.io forward on our charge leading the web data integration revolution.”

Laney is the latest of several key hires for Import.io. In July, Import.io announced Masa Karahashi as its new VP of engineering, Dixon Fiske as VP of worldwide sales and Kevin Zachary its new VP of delivery and managed services. For more information on Import.io, please visit: https://www.import.io/

About Import.io

Import.io delivers the world’s data directly to enterprises, fueling business insight and competitive advantage. The Import.io Web Data Integration solution extracts, prepares and integrates high-quality comprehensive web data into customers’ analytics platforms and business applications. The company delivers data to more than 700 customers from millions of web sources. Headquartered in Saratoga, Calif., with additional offices in Colorado, New Jersey and London. For more information, visit www.import.io .

Contact:

Colin Rinehart

10Fold for Import.io

import.io@10fold.com

(214) 206-6175

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/84e4eaef-9c7d-48c6-a110-ce89225f51eb

Doug Laney Doug Laney, Advisory Board Member, Import.io



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.