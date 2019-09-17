New Courts at Pickle N Par in Melville NY Use Enhanced LED Lighting -- Guy Albert de Chimay

Pickle N Par Melville NY Pickle N Par Melville NY The Frisch School

Guy Albert de Chimay discusses how Green Arc Energy Advisors engineered the new lighting package used at Pickle N Par’s new Melville NY pickleball facility

The light levels are truly amazing. Evenly distributed, and consistent in color. The contrast in colors are very obvious on-court, and in the photography. And, of greater import, the absence of glare.” — Guy Albert de Chimay

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, September 17, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Green Arc Energy Advisors completed the installation of new LED light fixtures at Pickle N Par in Melville, New York. Within this building conversion, the facility was engineered to deliver a unique lumen package, specific to the industry standards for sanctioned pickleball play. The 150-watt LED sports high bay fixtures provided by Green Arc utilize proprietary Fresnel lenses, that deliver the required light, with the absence of glare.On court light levels are more than 60-foot candles at the baseline, which is significantly greater compared to the standard 400-watt metal halide lights commonly used in other facilities. Guy Albert de Chimay , Executive Vice President of Green Arc, said, “The light levels are truly amazing. Evenly distributed, and consistent in color. The contrast in colors are very obvious on-court, and in the photography. And, of greater import, the absence of glare. You can look right at the fixtures without discomfort.”Green Arc’s proprietary optic technology polarizes the light output in a way that creates even distribution, most effectively using the linear nature of LED-source lighting. The fixtures were added to complex’s roof framework at approximately 18’ off the court surface, utilizing the existing electrical distribution system, which required no structural modifications.Green Arc previously converted similar facilities to its MLED LED lighting solutions, including several Harlem Promise Academies in New York, New York, which deployed the same 150-watt LED light fixtures in several areas within its gymnasiums. By replacing the Promise Academy’s existing 400-watt metal halide light fixtures with 150-watt LED fixtures, the facility increased its maximum on-court tennis light levels from below 40-foot candles to over 90-foot candles. Moreover, by making the conversion, the Promise Academy was able to virtually eliminate the hassles of regular maintenance. Similarly, the Frisch School in Paramus, New Jersey, installed 84 150-watt fixtures within its 3-court gymnasium, yielding maximum on-court light levels of over 90-foot candles. All of these facilities now experience hassle-free maintenance, along with all the other benefits that LED lighting provides.According to de Chimay, “As with all LED upgrades, the benefits extend well beyond the initial usage reductions. In addition to the direct wattage, the new fixtures eliminate almost 1,500 BTUs per hour per lamp in passive heat gain compared to 400-watt metal halide lamps, which must be removed by the facilities’ HVAC systems. In most facilities, for every dollar saved at the plug, a dollar is saved in HVAC costs during the cooling season.” Additionally, the new fixtures carry a 7-year warranty and have a 100,000+ hour useful lifespan.About Green Arc’s Patented Eclipse™ LED LightingDesigned specifically for the demanding requirements of air dome/air-inflated structures, butler buildings with reflective ceilings, fabric-over-frame structures, natatoriums, and other complexes, Eclipse™ is engineered with innovative Controlled Light Delivery (CLD) technology™ to deliver brighter output, better light distribution, lower wattage, and run much cooler for enhanced longevity, making them ideal for use over all court and field surfaces. By generating 50,000 lumens (405w), 55,000 lumens (450w), or 60,000 lumens (495w), depending on lighting needs, direct energy usage can be reduced to 62%, 58%, or 54%, respectively. Eclipse™ LED lighting is the ideal solution for both amateur and professional sports facilities, in both direct and indirect lighting configurations. Eclipse™ also has sealed LED arrays, making them resistant to water and dust, which will provide years of consistent, trouble-free illumination. In addition, these fixtures qualify for energy rebates in participating jurisdictions.

