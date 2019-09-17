Goldstein Research Analysis of Autonomous Delivery Robots Market predicts Europe to continue its Dominance through 2024

Owing to huge expenditures on R&D of delivery robots and rising numbers of startups, autonomous delivery robots market likely to grow at 14.5 % CAGR till 2024.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global autonomous delivery robots market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.5% over the forecast period 2016-2024. These are the findings of study on Autonomous Delivery Robots conducted by Goldstein Research , a leading market intelligence & consulting firm.According to Goldstein Research, Autonomous delivery robots have recently marked their presence in multiple end-use industries and the emerging technologies such as IoT (Internet of Things) and artificial intelligence technology tends to drive the growth of the market. Autonomous delivery robots market segmentation has been carried out on the basis of product type and end-users. Based on product type, semi-autonomous robots segment is expected to dominate the market for their faster deployment on roads as they face fewer challenges from regulatory authorities as they are remotely monitored and controlled by the service providers. Global autonomous delivery robots market is dominated by Europe with Germany and U.K expected to grow at 5.0% annually in Western Europe. North America is expected to closely follow Europe owing to favorable government policies framed recently in some districts of United States.Learn more @ http://bit.ly/30eN1St Market SegmentationGlobal Autonomous Delivery Robots Market has been segmented as follows:• By Product Typeo Fully Autonomous Robotso Semi-Autonomous Robots• By End-Userso Hotelso Hospitalso Restaurantso Logisticso Others (Educational Facilities, Warehouses, etc.)• By Regiono North America (US, Canada) {Market Share (%), Market Size (USD Billion, Adoption Rate (%)}o Europe (UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, Hungary, Sweden, Russia, Poland and Rest of Europe) {Market Share (%), Market Size (USD Billion), Adoption Rate (%)}o Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa) {Market Share (%), Market Size (USD Billion), Adoption Rate (%)}o Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America) {Market Share (%), Market Size (USD Billion), Adoption Rate (%)}o Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Singapore, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia-Pacific) {Market Share (%), Market Size (USD Billion), Adoption Rate (%)}o Rest of the World {Market Share (%), Market Size (USD Billion), Adoption Rate (%)} Global Autonomous Delivery Robots Market report by Goldstein Research contains detailed overview of the global autonomous delivery robots market. Further, for the in-depth analysis, it encompasses the industry growth drivers, market challenges, risk analysis, market attractiveness, BPS (Base Point Scale) analysis, Porter’s five force model and SWOT analysis.This market report also includes competitive outlook of some of the major players profiling of companies such as ABB Ltd., Savioke, Anybot, Rethink Robotics, Hajime Research Institutes, Starship Technology, Marble Robot Inc., Aethon, Carbon Robotics, 3D Robotics, etc. The company profiles include business strategy, geographical revenue distribution, major information of the companies which encompasses business outlook, products, services and industries catered, financial analysis of the company and recent developments. Overall, the report represents the global autonomous delivery robots market trends along with market forecast that will help industry consultants, technology providers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.Get market report sample @ http://bit.ly/302YBjk



