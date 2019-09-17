Global Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market 2019 Share, Size, Global Trend, Market Analysis Forecast to 2024

Wise.Guy.

Contract manufacturing is a term that most businesses are familiar with. It is a form of outsourcing manufacturing in the production of a service or product where the main company enters into an arrangement with another manufacturing company for parts or components of the product, or the product as a whole. The company that outsources the service will use the parts or components in their manufacturing process and complete the product and launch it as their own. In short, contract manufacturing is the practice by which a manufacturer transfers some of the tasks involved in the manufacturing of a product to outside sources, instead of finishing the work within the company in question. This helps companies reduce the expenses and costs involved in the manufacturing process. Pharmaceutical companies are also engaging themselves in this practice for the production of biologic medical products. The growth is driven by the opportunities offered by the biopharmaceutical and bio processing industry.

A study was conducted to analyse the Global Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market and to assess its key market and players, the growth opportunities, and the status of the market. The future forecast for the technology was conducted for the years 2019 to 2025. The reference data for the study was taken from the years 2014-2018, with 2018 as the base year. The main markets studied were the United States, Europe, and China to recognise their development plans and strategies used in the growth of contract manufacturing organizations.

Market Segmentation

The market segmentation for the Global Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market study was done based on the type of product and the area of application. The type analysis was done based on the following: growth factors, interferons, monoclonal antibodies, recombinant hormones, vaccines, insulin and others. The application-based segmentation for global biopharmaceutical contract manufacturing market was done based on Autoimmune Diseases, Oncology, Metabolic Diseases, Ophthalmology, Cardiovascular Diseases, Infectious Diseases, Neurology, Respiratory Disorders, and others.

Regional Analysis

The report for Global Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025 also contained data on market segmentation by region. The United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, and Central & South America were used to study the global market size and to analyse the developmental plans and strategies in these regions. The regions in North America dominate the global market share and the Asia-Pacific region is emerging as the fastest-growing market. The developing economies in this region are taking innovative steps regularly to sustain in the highly competitive global market. The growth in the pharmaceutical pipeline and a lack of manufacturing capabilities are found to be the factors influencing the increase in partnerships between pharmaceutical companies and contract manufacturing organizations.

Industry News

By 2025, the size of the global biopharmaceuticals contract manufacturing market is expected to hit USD 21.7 billion. Many international pharmaceutical companies are now outsourcing their biopharmaceutical products to competitive countries in the Asian markets due to their increased growth, reduced cost, and high efficiency.



