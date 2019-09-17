Jupiter Infomedia launches "JimSMEnews.com"

India's First Dedicated SME News Portal Covering Listed Companies

MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, September 17, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jupiter Infomedia Limited, leading B2B Market Information Company that is building "India's Largest SME Knowledge Ecosystem" has today launched India's biggest SME business dedicated news portal JimSMEnews.com "One Stop SME Knowledge Gateway" covering all the news and latest developments pertaining to listed SME companies and sector. The unique news portal is focused on easing the information challenges faced by the market benefiting investors, market researchers & analysts, funds, brokers, sub brokers, stock analysts in making informed decisions.JimSMEnews is India's first and single biggest SME business news gateway for Investors seeking reliable and unbiased information on SME market. The portal, apart from live tracking 500 listed companies in BSESME and NSE Emerge also offers customized branding solutions to SMEs across the country. The news portal covers complete insight of Indian SME market related to SME equity, market wealth and value creation, company listings, mergers & acquisitions, financial reports, new launches, government aids to budding SMEs, awards & recognition, achievements and other important developments.Mr Umesh Modi, Chairman and Managing Director of Jupiter Infomedia Ltd said that "JimSMEnews.com is now the single biggest news portal in India entirely focused on catering to Indian SME stock market, benefiting investor community and other important stakeholder groups. It is a momentous initiative in India's escalating SME sector rapidly growing at around 10% CAGR. Indian SMEs comprises of over 42.5 million business establishments and produces over 20,000 products and services. However, the market often faces complexity and difficulty accessing important and authentic business information, now this new portal would fill the information void and help SME stakeholders across India to interact with the market more efficiently".Jupiter Infomedia was founded with an ambition to build and develop India's largest online library that provides extensive and precise information to its browsers about India and help them expand their horizon. Jupiter Infomedia has successfully achieved this by creating strong B2B information data solution platforms for online market which have become well established and popular in India, especially among SMEs. Our Strategic Vision is to build an ecosystem of credible information, data and knowledge for enabling India's SME evolution and transform Jupiter Infomedia as India's largest B2B Information Company building "India's Largest SME Knowledge Ecosystem" and that aspires to enable and empower the SME sector to be a wealth creator and growth engine of Indian business and economy" Mr Modi added



