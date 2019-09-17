E Commerce Logistics Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, 2019 – 2023

New Study On “Global E Commerce Logistics Market 2019: Size, Share, Demand, Trends, Growth and 2023 Forecasts ” Added to Wise Guy Reports Database

New Study On “Global E Commerce Logistics Market 2019: Size, Share, Demand, Trends, Growth and 2023 Forecasts ” Added to Wise Guy Reports Database

This report covers detailed knowledge of the “Global E-commerce logistics market”. The global e-commerce logistics market is predicted to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 12.2% for the forecasted period of 2018-2023. The need for more effective logistics is growing, this is because the number of e-commerce players and their outreach is increasing and hence Logistics companies are innovating and adding more ways of delivering services. In recent years, the e-commerce logistics market has been creating new opportunities for vendors in the market. E-commerce companies generally work under tie-ups deals with logistics companies and prefer to have a limited partner for more widespread deliveries. This leads them to effectively monitor and manage their services.

Key companies profiled in the report those are playing a major role in this market are Aramex, Australia Post, Blue Dart, Clipper Logistics, Deutsche Post DHL, eCom Express, Express Logistics, FedEx Corporation, Japan Post, La Poste, Radial, S.F. Express, Seko Logistics, Singapore Post, United Parcel Services (UPS) INC., United States Postal Service (USPS) and others.

There are several factors that boost the growth of the global E-commerce logistics market such as

Growing E-commerce market

Smaller and simple supply chain

New and innovative methods of deliveries.

Market Segmentation:-

In Global E-commerce logistics market segmentations are made on the basis of

revenue

Unit shipments

Region

Though, high ratio of product returns, limited reach in the rural areas and strict government regulations towards the E-commerce sector hinders the growth of the global E-commerce logistics market in the forecasted year.

Regional Analysis:-

North America’s market growth for technological adoption is exceptional, as many important e-commerce players such as Amazon are situated in this region. This directly benefits the application of logistics, technological advancement.

The APAC region contributes to the market with a market share of more than 28%. The notable market share of APAC can be attributed to the rise in population in the region, which has created an increase in the overall demand for goods through the online channel.

APAC region is contributing tremendous growth owing to growth in population, upsurge in the sale of electronic gadgets mainly smartphones, growing netizens number, globalization and so on.

The use of technology offers efficient and cost-saving business operations for e-commerce logistics companies. By using the smart contracts in the blockchain, customs clearance becomes quicker and more efficient as it helps to reduce the processing time for goods at customs checkpoints. These technological developments are expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the e-commerce logistics market during the forecast time-span.

