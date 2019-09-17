Brain Computer Interface Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2023

Brain Computer Interface – Global Market Outlook (2019-2023)

This report is detailed coverage of the “Global Brain-Computer Interface Market”. Brain-Computer Interface is a device that basically provides a connection or an interface between the human brain and an electronic media such as a computer or IoT. This technology has expected to witness significant growth at CAGR of 22.8%. The BCI basically generates a pathway between the human brain and the device to be controlled. A brain-computer interface (BCI) system records the brain signal from the surface of the cortex, through signaling devices implanted within the brain or from the sensors placed over the scalp.

BCI is a revolutionary system that provides a direct communication pathway between a functional brain and electronic devices that are used to calibrate the movement in physically challenged individuals.

Different electronic sensors are used to detect electronic signals in the brain transmitted by computers to perform some external activity such as the computer of a prosthetic limb. Increasing uses of sensor technology, Tremendous developments in the field of computation, human sensing, along with the application of brain-computer interface technology for entertainment, gaming, communication, and control, are some of the major reasons that boost the growth of the brain-computer interface market size.

Brain-computer interface (BCI) is also referred to as

a brain-machine interface (BMI)

direct neural interface (DNI)

interface (MMI).

Key Players

Nihon Kohden Corporation

Mind Solutions Inc.

Advanced Brain Monitoring, Inc.

Quantum Applied Science and Research, Inc.

Cadwell Laboratories Inc.

OpenBCI

Cortech Solutions, Inc.

NeuroSky, Inc.

Emotiv, Inc.

Guger Technologies OEG

However, the basic issue faced during the research, i.e. use of a brain-computer interface on patients whose informed consent cannot be obtained, can act as a drawback for the brain-computer interface industry.

Major driving factors include

Rising Incidences of Brain Disorders

These brain disorders are likely to increase during the span of2018-2023, hence creating demand opportunities to support the growth of the brain-computer interface technology market in the future.

Government Funding

In regions across U.S. and Europe, regular funds are being allotted for conducting research studies. Brain-computer interface technology research studies are encouraged as they majorly benefit the population of the nation in improving the health of individuals, thereby driving the growth of the brain-computer interface market.

Market Segmentation:-

Market segmentations are made on the basis of

By type

Invasive

Non-invasive

Partially invasive

By Application

Healthcare

Communication and control

Entertainment and gaming

Smart home control

Others

By End-user

Medical

Military

Others

By Region

North America

S.

Europe

France

UK

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

The Middle East and Africa

Regional Analysis:-

The North American region shares largest portion of 42.3% of the market in 2018. The largest share is due to the growing population, rising occurrence of neurodegenerative disorders coupled with the increasing prevalence of virtual gaming. The growing population could be exposed to brain-related disorders that lead to critical disabilities. An increase in the rate of diagnosis of paralyzed brain disorder and physically challenged individuals in developed economies are the major factor for the growth. Application of electroencephalography technique in the diagnosis of sleep disorder is one of the driving factors in emerging nations. Europe is expected to have a lucrative growth in this market. The extensive government funding in the field of R&D, to protect public health have strengthened the EU for BCI market. The largest contributors to the market are the UK, Germany, Spain, France, Italy.

