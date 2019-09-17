Rice Protein Market 2019- Global Industry Analysis, By Key Players, Segmentation, Trends and Forecast By 2024

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, September 17, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary:

Introduction

Global Rice Protein Market

Rice protein is a vegetarian protein that is the best alternative to the more common whey and soy protein isolates. The protein powder is then sometimes flavoured or added to smoothies or health shakes.

Rice protein powder has a different taste than most other forms of protein powder, however, the taste of rice protein is usually considered to be less unpleasant than the bitter taste of whey hydrolysate. This unique rice protein flavour is the reason that it is preferred by consumers of rice protein. This makes it comparable to dairy or egg proteins, but without the potential for allergies or intestinal issues that some users have with these proteins, also, the light, fluffy texture of pea protein tends to smooth out the strong, chalky flavour of rice protein, makes it preferable for consumption. Rice protein powder, however, tends to be easier to digest and limit the digestion problems, has a very subtle taste, Unlike protein powders that are derived from milk, soy, or wheat, there are no concerns with allergies when it comes to rice protein powders, thus it is hypo-allergic. Rice protein powder is used in various recipes to improve their nutritional profile. Moreover, heat also does not destroy the protein in rice powder, so the supplement will be unaffected by cooking or baking. Rice protein powder is used in a wide variety of ways. It is used in a number of recipes to improve a meal or thrown into any number of shake combinations for a quick snack. This protein powder gets to work quickly making it ideal for post-workout recovery.

Rice protein powder does contain high amounts of amino acids. High protein diets have been shown to help reduce body fat and increase muscle mass when combined with proper exercise. Protein also helps to reduce the insulin spikes and the resultant blood sugar crash that sometimes comes along with high-carb meals, when eaten with carbohydrates, protein slows down the absorption of these foods and can prevent feelings of exhaustion or mental fog that sometimes results.

All the above-mentioned factors are driving the growth of the global rice protein market.

Market segmentations are made on the basis of product and applications.

Product Segment Analysis

● Organic Rice Protein

● Conventional Rice Protein

Global Rice Protein Market: Application Segment Analysis

● Healthcare Food

● Feed

● Sports Nutrition

● Beverage

Geographically the regional dominance of the market is analyzed as follows

● USA

● Europe

● Japan

● China

● India

Key Players of Global Rice Protein Market =>

● Axiom Foods

● Shafi Gluco Chem

● Anhui Shunxin Shengyuan

● Hunan Huisheng Biotechnology

● Jiangxi Yiwanjia Organic Agricultural

● Jiangxi HengDing Food

● BENEO

● Gulshan

● OPW Ingredients

● Wuxi Jinnong Biotechnology

The global rice protein market is expected to reach USD 198.5 million by 2024, growing global food and beverage industry has been one of the major drivers of the rice protein market. Increment in the consumption of functional foods such as sports & energy drinks, energy bars, and dietary supplements have also contributed to industry growth.

