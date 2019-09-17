Manufacturing Intelligence Software Market 2019 Global Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities Forecast To 2025

This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies

A new report added to the online inventory of Wise Guys Reports (WGR) reveals that the Global Manufacturing intelligence software Market is expected to have a huge Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) by 2024.

One such software is Enterprise manufacturing intelligence software that collects the company’s manufacturing data from various sources. This is used in reporting, analysis, visual summaries and passing data between enterprise-level and plant-floor systems.

Global Manufacturing Intelligence Software Market Growth: Segmental Analysis

The report based on the categorisation of product type consists of the segments Cloud Based, Web Based.

The report categorised based on the application consists of the segments Large Enterprises, SMEs.

Global Manufacturing Intelligence Software Market Growth: Regional Analysis

This report categorised based on the region includes the regions such as United States of America, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries.

The key manufacturers covered in this report

Activplant

FactoryTalk

3DS

Braincube

Enact

BISTel

Factory MES

Epicor

FactoryMRI

eVue

Hexagon

MITS Manufacturer Analytics

MIM.365

Oracle

MachineMetrics

