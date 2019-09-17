Pharmacy Management System 2019 Global Market Share, Trends, Opportunities & Forecast To 2026

Pharmacy Management System – Global Market Growth, Opportunities, Analysis of Top Key Players and Forecast to 2026” To Its Research Database

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, September 17, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Need for Safety and High-Volume Dispensing Will Promote the Growth in The Global Pharmacy Management System Market 2019

Introduction:

Pharmacies have become busier and there is a need for high volume transactions to happen seamlessly in these stores. Safety is of utmost priority when it comes to giving out prescription medication to customers. The right product, the right brand, and the right quantity need to be handed over. Just like how technology has made most jobs easier and safer, pharmacy management system takes over the organization, maintenance, and dispensing of drugs the right way. This is also called as pharmacy information system and is becoming a basic necessity in large hospitals, pharmacies, and clinics. A typical management system will have an easy user interface, a data storage and entry system, and patient information storage option.

The growth in the healthcare industry has boosted the need for effective dispensing of medication by pharmacies. The need for streamlining the workforce in pharmacies has also engendered the need for an error-free pharmacy management system to take over the processes. Pharmacies are themselves looking forward to automating processes to get an edge over their competitors. This report talks about the overview of the market and the major players globally. It describes the creation, export, and the import of the pharmacy management software worldwide, and mentions the challenges and entry barriers lying ahead.

Market Segmentation:

The market segmentation in this report is done based on the key players, the type of product, and the application. There are a total of 15 companies chosen from all over the world for this study. The competitor analysis in the report is powerful and gives a clear idea of the market. The market share and the production value of these companies are discussed in four parts – the historical period of 2014-2018, the base year of 2018, the estimated year of 2019, and the forecast period of 2019-2026

Major players in the global Pharmacy Management System market include:

LS Retail

MedHOK

Liberty Software

PioneerRx

Panama Technologies

Octal IT Solution

GlobeMed Group

Safecare Technology

Allscripts

Cerner Corporation

Datascan

Idhasoft

ScriptPro

Epicor Software

McKesson

Based on the type of pharmaceutical management software available, the report deals with cloud-based and on-premises models. Most hospitals and clinics prefer on-cloud model because of its flexibility. Based on where the system is applied, the report covers Hospitals, Pharmacies, and other centers.

Regional Analysis:

The regions that are covered in this analysis are the United States, Europe, China, Japan, Central and South America, India, South East Asia, and the Middle East and Africa. North America is expected to hold major market share in the forecast period and the United States will in particular grab a lion’s share of the market. Asia-Pacific countries will show promising growth due to the measures taken by the governments to improve healthcare processes.

Industry News:

In September 2019, the NHS England has announced that it will expect all its pharmacy contractors to get their own IT systems if they want to continue with its pharmacist consultation service after 2021. This is going to increase the demand for pharmacy management systems all over England.

