Ireland’s leading department store chain, Shaws, invests in Eurostop to optimise stock management across stores

Eurostop system provides complete visibility and accurate stock management for nearly 1million SKUS across 17 stores and warehouse

LONDON, UK, September 17, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Eurostop has announced that Shaws , Ireland’s leading department store chain, has invested in a fully integrated head office stock management and EPOS solution from Eurostop to support its stores and warehouse. Shaws has installed e pos on tills in all of its 17 department stores and uses e-rmis at head office. With over half a million customers visiting its stores every month, Shaws selected Eurostop’s connected system for its ability to centrally track and manage all stock in its stores seamlessly from purchasing through to customer sales.Shaws’ stores sell a variety of high quality clothing, footwear, beauty and home products – in total nearly 1m different SKUs to track and manage. Using Eurostop systems, Shaws manages the lifecycle of all stock from goods-in, branch transfers, sales and stock takes. The Eurostop system handles ‘multi-dimensional’ stock details, such as colour and size breakdowns per product, as well as the SKUs from different brand suppliers. Scanners are used to check all stock is checked into the warehouse, as well as to create picking lists, ensuring the right stock is despatched to stores.Eamonn Doyle, Finance Director at Shaws, said; “These are challenging times for retailers, particularly with the increase in online shopping. With Eurostop’s systems we have streamlined and centralised administration of our stock and sales. We now have the information that helps us manage our stock and make customer service a priority.“Information from the Eurostop system supports business decisions, enabling us to continue to be successful in all our stores in the provinces. Our investment in Eurostop systems will enable us to continue to achieve this.”Accurate, up to the minute sales data populates reports for the finance manager and merchandising teams, helping them to assess popular lines, non-sellers and non-profitable products. Using Eurostop’s e-pos, Shaws is able to manage split payments (cash and credit card) at the tillpoint. It plans significant additional development in the next two years, which will enable new, complex promotions to be calculated at the till.Deborah Loh, Marketing Manager at Eurostop said; “With the demise of many high street stores and with tight profit margins, retailers are increasingly investing in systems to improve visibility of stock and sales. Shaws has built its business on providing customers with a wide variety of stock in its stores and concessions. Its investment in Eurostop connected retail systems will ensure that it has the latest sales data across its entire estate to make informed business decisions to remain profitable and maintain its place in the high street.”



