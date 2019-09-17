WiFi Home Router Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2024

Wise.Guy.

A wireless device or router that aids in accessing the internet in smartphones, personal computer, and other telecom gadgets is called wireless router or Wifi. WiFi can function on both local area network (LAN) and wireless local area network (WLAN). Moreover, models are available that has both the features.

The need for WiFi is surging, as the world is transforming into an online village. This is expected to increase the growth of the WiFi home router. As a result of fourth industrial revolution, an increase in number of start-ups is being noted. As the home office culture spreads, an increase in the sales of WiFi router is observed to escalate. This is likely to promote the growth of the worldwide market of WiFi home router. As workload of working professionals is intensifying, the need for relaxation is increasing. The internet allows streaming of multiple online entertainment products. This is expected to add a fillip to the pace of the growth of the worldwide market in the coming years.

Market Key Players

TP-LINK, D-Link, NETGEAR, ASUS, Gee, Xiaomi, Tenda, Huawei, and Qihoo 360 are some of the provider of Wifi home router.

Segmental Outline

Based on type and application, the global market of Wifi home router has been studied. By type (the maximum speed of wireless links), the market has been segmented into 450Mbps, 150Mbps, and 300Mbps. The internet is impacting our lives in every aspect. The need for availability of data at any location increases the ease of accessing the internet across anywhere in a house. The need for speed depends on the purpose for which the internet is being used. However, where the world is developing at a fast pace, the high speed WiFi is expected to register the highest growth. By application, it has been segmented into home office using and entertainment using. Rapid industrialization is strongly influencing the expansion of corporate space. The growing number of start-ups is promoting the concept of home office. This is expected to surge the growth of the market.

Detailed Regional Analysis

The market growth of WiFi home router has been examined in certain regions of the world. North America, the Middle East Asia, Africa, Europe, and Asia Pacific (APAC). Under the North America, the pattern of the market growth has been analyzed in the United States, where the market is expected to grow at a high rate. Canada and Mexico are other regions that are studied. Under the Europe segment, it has been noted that the market can show a remarkable growth in the United Kingdom. Germany, Italy, France, and Russia are regions that are studied under Europe. Under Asia Pacific, China is expected to register a healthy growth. Other regions of the APAC where the market has been assessed are Japan, Southeast Asia, Korea, and India. Regions that have been scrutinized to spot the growth scope under the Middle East Asia and Africa are South Africa, GCC Countries, Egypt, Israel, and Turkey.

