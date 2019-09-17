2019 Synthetic Rubber And Fibers Market - Major Players DOW, Owens Corning, KUMHO Analysis

TheBusinessResearchCompany.com offers Synthetic Rubber And Fibers Global Market Report 2019 from its research database.

The synthetic rubber and fibers market expected to reach a value of nearly $224.16 billion by 2022, significantly growing at a CAGR of 3.1% during the forecast period.” — Abdul Wasay

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 17, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The synthetic rubber and fibers market is expected to reach a value of nearly $224.16 billion by 2022, significantly growing at a CAGR of 3.1% during the forecast period. The growth in the synthetic rubber and fibers market is due to an increase in economic growth and technological development.

However, the market for synthetic rubber and fibers is expected to face certain restraints from several factors such as increasing interest rate and reduction in free trade.

The synthetic rubber and fibers manufacturing market consists of the sales of synthetic rubber by entities (organizations, sole traders or partnerships) that produce synthetic rubber which is an artificial elastomer which is produced via the polymerization of a variety of petroleum-based monomers.

The Global Synthetic Rubber And Fibers Market Is Further Segmented Based On Type And Geography:

By Type - The synthetic rubber and fibers market is segmented into synthetic fibers, styrene butadiene rubber (SBR), polybutadiene (BR), ethylene propylene (EPDM), others, among these segments, the synthetic fibers market accounts for the largest share in the global synthetic rubber and fibers market.

By Geography - The global synthetic rubber and fibers is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global synthetic rubber and fibers market.

Trends In The Synthetic Rubber And Fibers Market

Increased demand for lightweight and fuel-efficient materials or advanced composite materials is increasing the need for synthetic fibers. Synthetic fibers made from polymer aromatic polyamide are mainly of two types, para aramid and meta aramid. Aramids, UHME polyethylene, and POA are the major types of specialty synthetic fibers. Marine, medical, sporting goods, pressure vessel, and reinforcement materials industries are the significant applications for the specialty synthetic fiber market and growth in these markets is driving the fibers market.

Potential Opportunities In The Synthetic Rubber And Fibers Market

With rapid growth of the automotive industry, especially in the Asia-Pacific and the Middle East & Africa region, the scope and potential for the global synthetic rubber and fibers market is expected to significantly rise in the forecast period.

Major players in the global synthetic rubber and fibers market include DOW, Owens Corning, KUMHO Petrochemical, Teijin, TSRC Corporation.

Synthetic Rubber And Fibers Global Market Report 2019 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides synthetic rubber and fibers market overviews, analyzes and forecasts synthetic rubber and fibers market size and growth for the global synthetic rubber and fibers market, synthetic rubber and fibers market share, synthetic rubber and fibers market players, synthetic rubber and fibers market size, synthetic rubber and fibers market segments and geographies, synthetic rubber and fibers market trends, synthetic rubber and fibers market drivers and synthetic rubber and fibers market restraints, synthetic rubber and fibers market’s leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares. The synthetic rubber and fibers market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

