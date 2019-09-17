Cosmetic Dyes Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2024

Wise.Guy.

A new report added to the online inventory of Wise Guys Reports (WGR) reveals that the global cosmetic dyes market is set to capture a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5% between 2019 and 2025. In 2018, the market which was almost USD 280 million is expected to generate USD 366 million by 2025.

Basically cosmetic dye is an essential product which is used in manufacturing of many cosmetic items. They are used to add or change color of hairs, lips, and nails. These dyes are mostly used in the cosmetic industry and provide specific color needed in many cosmetic products. Also, other applications of these dyes include toiletries and cosmetic products.

The global cosmetic dyes market is growing since the last few years and is expected to grow the future as well. The increased use of dyes in ranges of cosmetic products, such as lip products, hair color, and eye makeup, among various others is driving the market size greatly. The cost benefit offered by global cosmetic dyes in the cosmetic industries is also viewed as a prominent market driver. However, rigid regulatory policies might act as a restraining factor in the growth of the global cosmetic dyes market.

Global Segmental Analysis

The segmental analysis of the market has been conducted based on type, application and region. Some of the manufacturers that are included in the report include Sensient Cosmetic Technologies, Clariant, Dystar, Aakash Chemicals and Dyestuffs, Neelikon, Chromatech to name a few.

By type, the market has been segmented into Natural Dyes and Synthetic Dyes.

Based on application, the market has been segmented into facial Makeup, Eye Makeup, Lip Products, Nail Products, Hair Color Products, Toiletries among others.

Global Regional Analysis

On the basis of region, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America, and Rest of the World (RoW). Countries such as the U.S. and Canada are covered in the north American region while in Europe, countries such as the UK and Germany are covered. In APAC, countries including Japan, China and India are covered to prepare report. The North American cosmetic dyes market is expected to hold a significant share during the forecasted time period as the demand for cosmetic products in the region has increased greatly. Also, APAC is considered as an attractive market for global cosmetics dyes market.

Many leading businesses are now focusing to invest in the R&D activities along with enhancing their distribution networks in these regions. Meanwhile Europe also holds a significant portion in the global cosmetic dyes market. The region is expected to witness a great demand for cosmetic dyes in the near future as people are getting inclined toward hair coloring and use more of cosmetics and personal care items.

The Middle East and Africa and Latin America are likely to see a moderate growth in the global cosmetic dyes market during the expected time period due to rising product awareness among end users.

