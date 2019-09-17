Gamification of Learning Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2024

Wise.Guy.

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Gamification of Learning Market 2019 by Company, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” New Document to its

PUNE, INDIA, September 17, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ --

According to the latest report added to the online inventory of Wise Guys Report (WGR) the global gamification market has recorded a valuation of $6.8 billion in 2018 and the extrapolated growth indicates further growth to $40 billion by 2024 registering a record CAGR of 32%.

The burgeoning expansion of global gamification market can be attributed to the increasing popularity of visually enriched web interfacing among young millennial. Gamification is the reference to the tasteful integration of gaming mechanisms in business processes and campaigns to capture more scope. It is created to target more participants through engaging and exciting interfaces that help rope in more audience. Increased use of Smartphone and other mobile devices has triggered the market growth of gamification worldwide in a positive direction. These new platforms have several innovative and effective ideas that allow one to share their experience with friends making it more interactive.

Consumer driven solutions have paved way for gamification techniques to be used as part of customer retention techniques including offering discount and loyalty points upon participation or successful completion of certain tasks through web marketing and campaigning. It helps keep potential customer hooked up to the applications and bring in more business through positive reinforcement.

Major Companies

The leading organizations participating in the global gamification market include tech giants such as Microsoft MPS Interactive Systems, Bunchball, NITT, D2L Corporation, Cognizant, Fundamentor, Top Hat, Classcraft Studios and others. These companies are leveraging their best in class advanced visual technology in order to draw more eyes on their gamification platforms both internal and external to their business portfolio.

Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4395266-global-gamification-of-learning-market-2019-by-company



Global Gamification Market: Segmental Analysis

Segmental analysis of global gamification market reveals the market segmentation based on solution, deployment, organization size, application and end-user vertical.

Based on solution, the global gamification market is divided into Enterprise driven and Consumer driven.

Categorization on type indicates 2 major bifurcations namely Cloud and On-premises. Cloud based deployment has gained more footing in the market landscape due to cost-effectiveness and affordability factor weighing in for small and medium enterprises.

Finally labelled as per application the market is broadly classified as Academic and Corporate Training It is now a commonly observed practice to create training packages and sessions as visual pockets that are interactive and engaging while covering all information in easy to understand visually appealing format.

Global Gamification Regional Analysis

Most of the traction gained by global gamification market is mostly concentrated in regions such as APAC, Europe and North America followed by South America, Middle-East and Africa. Getting a head start has enabled North America and Europe to become the world leaders in the gamification vertical enabling effective customer interaction and advertisement as compared to the Asia-Pacific and Middle East regions who are still in the expansive mode.

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/4395266-global-gamification-of-learning-market-2019-by-company



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.