Rums of Puerto Rico reactivates national PopUp Tour promoting its rum portfolio and festival

SEATTLE , WASHINGTON, USA, September 17, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After last year's success, Rums of Puerto Rico is bringing the “Taste of Rum” US PopUp Tour once again. This time it will be 8 key cities in the Nation with the goal of promoting (1) the premium portfolio of the rum brands produce in Puerto Rico, (2) Puerto Rico’s national rum festival “Taste of Rum” Festival that’s taking place in March 7th, 2020 at Old San Juan.

The PopUp tour offers attendees and rum aficionados the opportunity to participate in a Master Class seminar, in addition to try a special feature cocktails menu elaborated by the island famous bar “La Casita de Rones de Puerto Rico”. The following brands like Bacardi, Don Q, Caliche, Ron del Barrilito will be showcased on the tour. To bring the island vibe to each city, great music will be provided by Pleneros, Salsa Bands or Puerto Rican DJ’s.

The US PopUp events will take place on the following dates, venues and cities:

Sept 5th - Pagan Idol - San Francisco, CA

Oct 10th - Cafe Citron - Washington, D.C

Oct 12th - Jungle Bird - New York City

Nov 7th - Caña Rum Bar - Los Angeles, CA

Nov 14th - Broken Shaker - Chicago, IL

Dec 7th - High & Dry, Houston, TX

Dec 19th - The Townsend - Austin, TX

Dec 21th - The Ruins - Dallas, TX

The local rum production industry is a fundamental revenue streams for the island. “As part of the Rums of Puerto Rico program we focus 100% on promoting our brands in the USA. Every time our fellow Americans purchase a bottle of Puerto Rican rum in the US, a percentage of the collected federal taxes are refunded to support our economy. “ Mentions Alexandra Salgado director of the Rums of PR program.

As repeatedly shared on all of Rums of Puerto Rico communication rum making in Puerto Rico is serious business, governed by strict quality control guidelines. In 1948 a governmental agency, the Puerto Rico Industrial Development Company, developed the Rums of Puerto Rico Program to promote the quality of all rums being made on the island. Under the supervision of the Department of the Treasury all rums in Puerto Rico must adhere to strict legal standards: all rums must be aged at least 1 year, gold rums must be aged at least 2 years, and premium rums no less than 6 years. Additional quality standards include the requirement of using only molasses to produce rum; the use of white oak barrels to age the products; and the production of rum made by continuous distillation only (not a still). All these processes add to the flavor and quality of the final product.

For more information about the tour, visit www.tasteofrum.com or www.therumlab.com

# # #

About Rums of PR

Rums of Puerto Rico, a division of the Puerto Rico Industrial Development Company (PRIDCO), was created in 1948 to promote the sugar cane industry and portrait the excellence in craftsmanship and dedication of all the rums manufactured in Puerto Rico. The Rums of Puerto Rico program provides marketing incentives, which are used by the brands to advertise and promote events as part of co-branding campaigns. Learn more at: www.rumcapital.com

About The Rum Lab

The Rum Lab is a creative and production agency focused on the rum industry. The company produces the Puerto Rico’s national rum fest - Taste of Rum - in addition to the California Rum Festival, Chicago Rum Festival, New York Rum Festival, and new this year, the debut of the Miami Rum Congress. Events produced by The Rum Lab attract hundreds of guests including beverage trade professionals, rum aficionados, tourists and local consumers. Learn more at www.therumlab.com.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.