THE DAILY LEADER: TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 17, 2019

One Minutes (Unlimited) **Following one-minute speeches, the House is expected to recess until approximately 3:30 p.m. At that time the House will reconvene to consider the six bills listed for consideration under suspension of the Rules. Any recorded votes requested will be postponed until 6:30 p.m. Motion to Go to Conference and Republican Motion to Instruct Conferees on S. 1790 – National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2020. Suspensions (6 bills) H.R. 2211 – STURDY Act (Rep. Schakowsky – Energy and Commerce) H.R. 1618 – Nicholas and Zachary Burt Carbon Monoxide Poisoning Prevention Act of 2019 (Rep. Kuster – Energy and Commerce) H.R. 806 – Portable Fuel Container Safety Act of 2019 (Rep. Thompson (CA) – Energy and Commerce) H.R. 4285 – Department of Veterans Affairs Expiring Authorities Act of 2019 (Rep. Brindisi – Veterans’ Affairs) H.R. 2134 – Helen Keller National Center Reauthorization Act of 2019, as amended (Rep. Pocan – Education and Labor) H.R. 2486 – FUTURE Act, as amended (Rep. Adams – Education and Labor)