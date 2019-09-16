Ohmcraft Custom Resistors Help Ensure Reliability of Helmet-Mounted Displays for Military Aircraft Pilots

Day to day, military aircraft pilots rely on sophisticated equipment—including helmet-mounted displays—to provide information that is critical to their safety and the success of their missions.” — Eric Van Wormer

ROCHESTER, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The split-second decisions made by military aircraft pilots can make the difference between life and death. Helmet-mounted displays (HMDs) enable critical information—like situational awareness, weapons targeting, and basic flight data—to be projected directly in front of the pilot’s eyes. For more than 20 years, manufacturers of these HMD systems have leveraged custom, high-voltage resistors from Ohmcraft to help ensure the reliability and performance of the equipment.

Given that HMDs are a wearable technology and employed in high-risk military applications, high reliability in a small form factor is essential. Manufacturers aim to keep the helmets as lightweight as possible, so they utilize compact power supplies to operate the display units. Ohmcraft’s proprietary Micropen electronic printing system can print precise, narrow, serpentine lines with resistive ink on a ceramic substrate, producing higher performance resistors over a wider range of values on a smaller surface area than is possible with conventional film resistor technology.

“Day to day, military aircraft pilots rely on sophisticated equipment—including helmet-mounted displays—to provide information that is critical to their safety and the success of their missions,” said Eric Van Wormer, Vice President of the Ohmcraft division of Micropen Technologies. “Working with these manufacturers, Ohmcraft has been able to develop extremely stable, custom resistors and dividers that help make sure that this level of monitoring is available to them, whenever and wherever they need it.”



About Ohmcraft

Ohmcraft’s thick-film, surface mount resistors are engineered to meet application-specific needs. Our proprietary Micropen printing technology is the foundation for Ohmcraft’s family of resistor products. Ohmcraft precision leaded resistors are manufactured with our patented Micropen technology to create a unique serpentine design that withstands voltages up to 100kV and provides an unmatched level of performance and stability. For more information, visit Ohmcraft.com.

# # #



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.