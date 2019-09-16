Robomart and Avery Dennison Collaborate to Enable Frictionless Checkout-Free Experience

/EIN News/ -- MILPITAS, Calif., Sept. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robomart, the Silicon Valley based leader in store-hailing autonomous vehicles, today announced their cooperation with Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY), a Fortune 500® company and global leader in materials science and manufacturing specializing in the design and manufacture of a wide variety of labeling and functional materials.



Robomart Founder and CEO Ali Ahmed commented: “We are excited to cooperate with Avery Dennison, a global leader in RFID technology and food industry solutions designed to improve food safety, labor efficiency, traceability and the consumer experience. Robomart’s success is dependent on creating a frictionless shopping experience and Avery Dennison’s RFID inlays will play a major role in ensuring our system works seamlessly. Their Freshmarx® food industry solutions and vast experience within the food industry will help guide us with confidence as we move into a new and accelerated phase of deployment.”

Robomart has pioneered a new channel for grocery retail and will leverage Avery Dennison’s expertise at the forefront of powering innovative frictionless shopping experiences to build out the best possible shopping experience. True shopping convenience is more than just saving effort - it's about availability, ease of use, affordability, and speed. Once mutually exclusive, convenience, quality and food safety will be possible simultaneously, without disruption or added cost to the consumer.

Ryan Yost, vice president, Printer Solutions at Avery Dennison added: “Avery Dennison is committed to working with innovative companies that are at the cutting edge of retail, and Robomart presents a new opportunity to create a frictionless shopping experience for grocery retail that will delight customers, in a category that has traditionally been slow to innovate.”

About Robomart

Based in Milpitas, Calif., Robomart, Inc. has created the world's first store-hailing service through its on-demand, self-driving stores. Robomarts are fully electric road vehicles engineered with cutting-edge technology, including driverless tech for autonomy, teleoperations for safety, a checkout-free system for convenience, and purpose-built refrigeration for cooling. Founded in 2017 by serial entrepreneurs with deep domain expertise in autonomous vehicles, on-demand delivery, and food retailing, the company’s mission is to create the most accessible and immediate way to shop. To learn more about Robomart, visit robomart.co .

About Avery Dennison



Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE: AVY) is a global materials science and manufacturing company specializing in the design and manufacture of a wide variety of labeling and functional materials. The company’s products, which are used in nearly every major industry, include pressure-sensitive materials for labels and graphic applications; tapes and other bonding solutions for industrial, medical and retail applications; tags, labels and embellishments for apparel; and radio-frequency identification (RFID) solutions serving retail apparel and other markets. Headquartered in Glendale, California, the company employs approximately 30,000 employees in more than 50 countries. Reported sales in 2018 were $7.2 billion. Learn more at www.averydennison.com .

About Avery Dennison Freshmarx® Solutions



Freshmarx® Intelligent Food Industry Solutions enable labor efficiency, food safety, sustainability and enhance the consumer experience by harnessing the power of accurate, shared data throughout the food industry supply chain. Delivering global-reaching, market-specific expertise, Avery Dennison's Freshmarx suite includes hardware, applications, supplies and RFID technology; customizable now and scalable for the future. Learn more at www.freshmarx.com and follow them on LinkedIn .

Fortune 500 is a registered trademark of Time, Inc.

Press Contact:

contact@robomart.co



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.