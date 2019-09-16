Virtual Showroom Adds Value to Car Buying Process

CMA’s Colonial Auto Center, a leading automotive dealer in Charlottesville, wants customers to be aware of the added value they get using the Virtual Showroom

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA, USA, September 16, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Virtual Showroom Adds Value to Car Buying ProcessCMA’s Colonial Auto Center, a leading automotive dealer in Charlottesville, wants customers to be aware of the added value they get when using the dealer’s Virtual Showroom to pick out their next new or used vehicle.This Virtual Showroom is made available as a service to customers and is designed to streamline the car selection process, cutting down the amount of time customers spend away from work and family while searching for a new vehicle.Time SavingsCMA’s Colonial Auto Center’s Virtual Showroom allows customers to view new and used inventory from the comfort of their home or office. Inventory can be sorted to find the vehicles that most closely match what they’re looking for. Customers can search at their leisure for the vehicle that fits their needs without having to visit multiple dealerships in person. This results in substantial time savings for customers.Expanded SelectionCMA’s Colonial Auto Center’s Virtual Showroom also provides access to the entire inventory of the Carter Myers Automotive group. This includes inventory at 15 dealerships throughout the state of Virginia. Chosen vehicles can easily be moved to the dealership nearest the customer for a test drive. Customers will appreciate having a more comprehensive selection of new and used cars, trucks, and SUVs to choose from and can quickly and easily compare models online to determine the best fit for their circumstances.Start the Buying Process OnlineThe Virtual Showroom can also be used to start the buying process at CMA’s Colonial Auto Center. Choose a model online, and the Virtual Showroom displays useful information that pertains to the sale such as MSRP, any available discounts, and the online price of the vehicle. The Virtual Showroom also lets customers get a good idea of the monthly payment amount by displaying variables that the customer can change based on their unique situation. Variables like down payment amount, creditworthiness, and financing terms can all be adjusted to get a better overall picture of the final sale. At any time in the process, customers can ask questions via chat or text. A test drive may also be requested through the Virtual Showroom.Contact CMA’s Colonial Auto CenterKimberley MartinMarketing Director434-220-8906kmartin@cmacars.comAbout CMA’s Colonial Auto CenterCMA’s Colonial Auto Center is part of the Carter Myers Automotive group. Carter Myers Automotive was started in 1924 and currently has 15 locations throughout the state of Virginia. Run by fourth-generation family members, Carter Automotive is family- and employee-owned and continues to adhere to the tenets of respect, service, integrity, and values on which the company was originally built. CMA’s Colonial Auto Center serves the Charlottesville metropolitan area.



