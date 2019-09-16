Wallets Market 2019: By manufacturers, Type & Applications, Global status and Industry Forecast by 2024
Wallets are for both men and women, and are designed to carry personal belongings such as cash, cards (business cards, credit and debit cards, identification cards, and gift cards etc.), other identification documents, and photographs. These are also among the most fashionable and popular products among people. Wallets are not only comfortable and convenient to carry but have come to be seen as a status symbol in urban society. Consequently, the demand for luxury and premium wallets has gained momentum. Various handbag (wallet) companies are adopting innovative strategies, according to the changing consumer demography and preferences, such as rising demand for eco-friendly handbags, to tap the market. Also, launch of designer wallets exclusively for men is gaining traction in the market.
The factors that are driving the market growth include rising awareness regarding mobile wallets and their applications, growing smart phone penetration and escalating benefits of mobile wallets. However factors such as security, huge capital investment and technology immaturity of mobile wallet are hindering the market growth. In the digital payments industry, Mobile wallets are considered to be a revolutionary trend.
This report focuses on Wallets volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Wallets market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.
Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Wallets in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.
For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Wallets manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Burberry
Chanel
Coach
Etienne Aigner
Furla
Hermes International
Kate Spade
LVMH
Michael Kors
Mulberry
Prada
Ralph Lauren
Tory Burch
Alfred Dunhill
Baggit
Bryn Capella
Bottega Veneta
Buggatti
Calleen Cordero
Caprese
Changshu Maydiang
Da Milano
Dolce & Gabbana
Donna Karan International
Ferrari
Fossil
Guess
Giordano Fashions
Hidesign
Holi
Segment by Type
Electronic Wallets
Traditional Wallets
Segment by Application
Men
women
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Table of Contents
Executive Summary
1 Industry Overview of Wallets
1.1 Definition of Wallets
1.2 Wallets Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Wallets Production Growth Rate Comparison by Types (2014-2025)
1.2.2 Electronic Wallets
1.2.3 Traditional Wallets
1.3 Wallets Segment by Applications
1.3.1 Global Wallets Consumption Comparison by Applications (2014-2025)
1.3.2 Men
1.3.3 women
1.4 Global Wallets Overall Market
1.4.1 Global Wallets Revenue (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Global Wallets Production (2014-2025)
1.4.3 North America Wallets Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.4.4 Europe Wallets Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.4.5 China Wallets Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.4.6 Japan Wallets Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.4.7 Southeast Asia Wallets Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.4.8 India Wallets Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis
2.1 Raw Material and Suppliers
2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Wallets
2.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Wallets
2.4 Industry Chain Structure of Wallets
.....
8 Wallets Major Manufacturers Analysis
8.1 Burberry
8.1.1 Burberry Wallets Production Sites and Area Served
8.1.2 Burberry Product Introduction, Application and Specification
8.1.3 Burberry Wallets Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
8.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served
8.2 Chanel
8.2.1 Chanel Wallets Production Sites and Area Served
8.2.2 Chanel Product Introduction, Application and Specification
8.2.3 Chanel Wallets Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
8.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served
8.3 Coach
8.3.1 Coach Wallets Production Sites and Area Served
8.3.2 Coach Product Introduction, Application and Specification
8.3.3 Coach Wallets Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
8.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served
8.4 Etienne Aigner
8.4.1 Etienne Aigner Wallets Production Sites and Area Served
8.4.2 Etienne Aigner Product Introduction, Application and Specification
8.4.3 Etienne Aigner Wallets Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
8.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served
8.5 Furla
8.5.1 Furla Wallets Production Sites and Area Served
8.5.2 Furla Product Introduction, Application and Specification
8.5.3 Furla Wallets Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
8.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served
8.6 Hermes International
8.6.1 Hermes International Wallets Production Sites and Area Served
8.6.2 Hermes International Product Introduction, Application and Specification
8.6.3 Hermes International Wallets Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
8.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served
8.7 Kate Spade
8.7.1 Kate Spade Wallets Production Sites and Area Served
8.7.2 Kate Spade Product Introduction, Application and Specification
8.7.3 Kate Spade Wallets Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
8.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served
8.8 LVMH
8.8.1 LVMH Wallets Production Sites and Area Served
8.8.2 LVMH Product Introduction, Application and Specification
8.8.3 LVMH Wallets Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
8.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served
8.9 Michael Kors
8.9.1 Michael Kors Wallets Production Sites and Area Served
8.9.2 Michael Kors Product Introduction, Application and Specification
8.9.3 Michael Kors Wallets Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
8.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served
8.10 Mulberry
8.10.1 Mulberry Wallets Production Sites and Area Served
8.10.2 Mulberry Product Introduction, Application and Specification
8.10.3 Mulberry Wallets Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
8.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served
8.11 Prada
8.12 Ralph Lauren
8.13 Tory Burch
8.14 Alfred Dunhill
8.15 Baggit
8.16 Bryn Capella
8.17 Bottega Veneta
8.18 Buggatti
8.19 Calleen Cordero
8.20 Caprese
8.21 Changshu Maydiang
8.22 Da Milano
8.23 Dolce & Gabbana
8.24 Donna Karan International
8.25 Ferrari
8.26 Fossil
8.27 Guess
8.28 Giordano Fashions
8.29 Hidesign
8.30 Holi
