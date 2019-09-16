Wallets Market 2019: By manufacturers, Type & Applications, Global status and Industry Forecast by 2024

Wallets Market, Size, Share, Market Intelligence, Company Profiles And Trends Forecast To 2024

Wallets Industry

Description

Wallets are for both men and women, and are designed to carry personal belongings such as cash, cards (business cards, credit and debit cards, identification cards, and gift cards etc.), other identification documents, and photographs. These are also among the most fashionable and popular products among people. Wallets are not only comfortable and convenient to carry but have come to be seen as a status symbol in urban society. Consequently, the demand for luxury and premium wallets has gained momentum. Various handbag (wallet) companies are adopting innovative strategies, according to the changing consumer demography and preferences, such as rising demand for eco-friendly handbags, to tap the market. Also, launch of designer wallets exclusively for men is gaining traction in the market.

The factors that are driving the market growth include rising awareness regarding mobile wallets and their applications, growing smart phone penetration and escalating benefits of mobile wallets. However factors such as security, huge capital investment and technology immaturity of mobile wallet are hindering the market growth. In the digital payments industry, Mobile wallets are considered to be a revolutionary trend.

This report focuses on Wallets volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Wallets market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Wallets in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Wallets manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Burberry

Chanel

Coach

Etienne Aigner

Furla

Hermes International

Kate Spade

LVMH

Michael Kors

Mulberry

Prada

Ralph Lauren

Tory Burch

Alfred Dunhill

Baggit

Bryn Capella

Bottega Veneta

Buggatti

Calleen Cordero

Caprese

Changshu Maydiang

Da Milano

Dolce & Gabbana

Donna Karan International

Ferrari

Fossil

Guess

Giordano Fashions

Hidesign

Holi

Segment by Type

Electronic Wallets

Traditional Wallets

Segment by Application

Men

women

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Industry Overview of Wallets

1.1 Definition of Wallets

1.2 Wallets Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Wallets Production Growth Rate Comparison by Types (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Electronic Wallets

1.2.3 Traditional Wallets

1.3 Wallets Segment by Applications

1.3.1 Global Wallets Consumption Comparison by Applications (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Men

1.3.3 women

1.4 Global Wallets Overall Market

1.4.1 Global Wallets Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Wallets Production (2014-2025)

1.4.3 North America Wallets Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 Europe Wallets Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 China Wallets Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.6 Japan Wallets Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.7 Southeast Asia Wallets Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.8 India Wallets Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

2.1 Raw Material and Suppliers

2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Wallets

2.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Wallets

2.4 Industry Chain Structure of Wallets

.....

8 Wallets Major Manufacturers Analysis

8.1 Burberry

8.1.1 Burberry Wallets Production Sites and Area Served

8.1.2 Burberry Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.1.3 Burberry Wallets Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.2 Chanel

8.2.1 Chanel Wallets Production Sites and Area Served

8.2.2 Chanel Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.2.3 Chanel Wallets Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.3 Coach

8.3.1 Coach Wallets Production Sites and Area Served

8.3.2 Coach Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.3.3 Coach Wallets Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.4 Etienne Aigner

8.4.1 Etienne Aigner Wallets Production Sites and Area Served

8.4.2 Etienne Aigner Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.4.3 Etienne Aigner Wallets Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.5 Furla

8.5.1 Furla Wallets Production Sites and Area Served

8.5.2 Furla Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.5.3 Furla Wallets Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.6 Hermes International

8.6.1 Hermes International Wallets Production Sites and Area Served

8.6.2 Hermes International Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.6.3 Hermes International Wallets Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.7 Kate Spade

8.7.1 Kate Spade Wallets Production Sites and Area Served

8.7.2 Kate Spade Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.7.3 Kate Spade Wallets Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.8 LVMH

8.8.1 LVMH Wallets Production Sites and Area Served

8.8.2 LVMH Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.8.3 LVMH Wallets Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.9 Michael Kors

8.9.1 Michael Kors Wallets Production Sites and Area Served

8.9.2 Michael Kors Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.9.3 Michael Kors Wallets Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.10 Mulberry

8.10.1 Mulberry Wallets Production Sites and Area Served

8.10.2 Mulberry Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.10.3 Mulberry Wallets Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.11 Prada

8.12 Ralph Lauren

8.13 Tory Burch

8.14 Alfred Dunhill

8.15 Baggit

8.16 Bryn Capella

8.17 Bottega Veneta

8.18 Buggatti

8.19 Calleen Cordero

8.20 Caprese

8.21 Changshu Maydiang

8.22 Da Milano

8.23 Dolce & Gabbana

8.24 Donna Karan International

8.25 Ferrari

8.26 Fossil

8.27 Guess

8.28 Giordano Fashions

8.29 Hidesign

8.30 Holi

Continued...

