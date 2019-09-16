Storacall Multimedia Kiosk has expandable modular framework acoustic panels with many colour and material panel options
Manufactured using high quality anodised aluminium modular extrusions, the structure can easily be extended or configured to order. Choose a bigger kiosk, additional panels or removal of whole sections such as the door. Many user experience add-ons are also available.
Wall panels are customisable from a range of colours and materials. Acoustic panels, clear panels, translucent panels, textured panels or a combination of panels, are all easily fitted, to order.
Delivered fully assembled, the kiosk can be dismantled on site if necessary, making it possible to install where a fully assembled kiosk cannot.
Corporate logos and/or graphics can be applied to the panels. Replacing damaged individual panels instead of whole wall sections is also possible.
Dimensions: Single unit with door - H2086mm W994mm D994mm.
Storacall TeleAcoustics provide a wide range of hoods and telephone cabinets for emergency type applications. For more information contact Storacall on +44 1242 570995, or visit: www.teleacoustics.co.uk
Alexander Leighton
Storacall TeleAcoustics Ltd
+44 1242 570995
+44 1242 570995
