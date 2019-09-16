Storacall Multimedia Kiosk has expandable modular framework acoustic panels with many colour and material panel options

Multimedia Kiosk

CHELTENHAM, GLOUCESTERSHIRE, UK, September 16, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Storacall Multimedia Kiosk has been designed to provide a quieter, more private communication/working space, in open plan offices or public areas.Manufactured using high quality anodised aluminium modular extrusions, the structure can easily be extended or configured to order. Choose a bigger kiosk , additional panels or removal of whole sections such as the door. Many user experience add-ons are also available.Wall panels are customisable from a range of colours and materials. Acoustic panels, clear panels, translucent panels, textured panels or a combination of panels, are all easily fitted, to order.Delivered fully assembled, the kiosk can be dismantled on site if necessary, making it possible to install where a fully assembled kiosk cannot.Corporate logos and/or graphics can be applied to the panels. Replacing damaged individual panels instead of whole wall sections is also possible.Dimensions: Single unit with door - H2086mm W994mm D994mm.Storacall TeleAcoustics provide a wide range of hoods and telephone cabinets for emergency type applications. For more information contact Storacall on +44 1242 570995, or visit: www.teleacoustics.co.uk



