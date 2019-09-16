Self-Leveling Concrete Market 2019: Global Analysis, Share, Trends, Application Analysis and Forecast To 2024

Self-Leveling Concrete Global Market Status, By Players, Types, Applications And Forecast To 2024

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, September 16, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Self-Leveling Concrete Industry

Description

Self-leveling concrete is polymer-modified cement that has high flow characteristics and, in contrast to traditional concrete, does not require the addition of excessive amounts of water for placement. Self-leveling concrete is typically used to create a flat and smooth surface with a compressive strength similar to or higher than that of traditional concrete prior to installing interior floor coverings.

The Europe region is estimated to be the largest market for self-leveling concrete in 2018. Italy and Germany are the major countries in the Europe self-leveling concrete market. The growth of the Europe self-leveling concrete market can be attributed to the rise in construction activities, followed by the growing renovation and re-construction market in the region. These factors are anticipated to drive the self-leveling concrete market in the coming years. The Asia Pacific self-leveling concrete market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2018 to 2023.

The global Self-Leveling Concrete market was valued at 3940 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 5650 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Self-Leveling Concrete volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Self-Leveling Concrete market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Self-Leveling Concrete in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Self-Leveling Concrete manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Ardex

Arkema

Mapei

Lafargeholcim

Quikrete

Duraamen Engineered Products

Fosroc

Flowcrete

CTS Cement

Durex Coverings

Saint-Gobain

Sakrete

Durabond Products Limited

TCC Materials

Laticrete International

Dayton Superior

W. R. Meadows

Harricrete

USG

Koster Bauchemie

MYK Schomburg

ACG Materials

Sika

Larsen Building Products

Request for Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4406787-global-self-leveling-concrete-market-professional-survey-report-2019

Segment by Type

Underlayment

Toppings

Segment by Application

Residential

Commercial

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Leave a Query @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/4406787-global-self-leveling-concrete-market-professional-survey-report-2019

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Industry Overview of Self-Leveling Concrete

1.1 Definition of Self-Leveling Concrete

1.2 Self-Leveling Concrete Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Self-Leveling Concrete Production Growth Rate Comparison by Types (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Underlayment

1.2.3 Toppings

1.3 Self-Leveling Concrete Segment by Applications

1.3.1 Global Self-Leveling Concrete Consumption Comparison by Applications (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Residential

1.3.3 Commercial

1.4 Global Self-Leveling Concrete Overall Market

1.4.1 Global Self-Leveling Concrete Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Self-Leveling Concrete Production (2014-2025)

1.4.3 North America Self-Leveling Concrete Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 Europe Self-Leveling Concrete Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 China Self-Leveling Concrete Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.6 Japan Self-Leveling Concrete Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.7 Southeast Asia Self-Leveling Concrete Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.8 India Self-Leveling Concrete Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

2.1 Raw Material and Suppliers

2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Self-Leveling Concrete

2.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Self-Leveling Concrete

2.4 Industry Chain Structure of Self-Leveling Concrete

.....

8 Self-Leveling Concrete Major Manufacturers Analysis

8.1 Ardex

8.1.1 Ardex Self-Leveling Concrete Production Sites and Area Served

8.1.2 Ardex Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.1.3 Ardex Self-Leveling Concrete Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.2 Arkema

8.2.1 Arkema Self-Leveling Concrete Production Sites and Area Served

8.2.2 Arkema Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.2.3 Arkema Self-Leveling Concrete Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.3 Mapei

8.3.1 Mapei Self-Leveling Concrete Production Sites and Area Served

8.3.2 Mapei Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.3.3 Mapei Self-Leveling Concrete Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.4 Lafargeholcim

8.4.1 Lafargeholcim Self-Leveling Concrete Production Sites and Area Served

8.4.2 Lafargeholcim Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.4.3 Lafargeholcim Self-Leveling Concrete Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.5 Quikrete

8.5.1 Quikrete Self-Leveling Concrete Production Sites and Area Served

8.5.2 Quikrete Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.5.3 Quikrete Self-Leveling Concrete Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.6 Duraamen Engineered Products

8.6.1 Duraamen Engineered Products Self-Leveling Concrete Production Sites and Area Served

8.6.2 Duraamen Engineered Products Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.6.3 Duraamen Engineered Products Self-Leveling Concrete Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.7 Fosroc

8.7.1 Fosroc Self-Leveling Concrete Production Sites and Area Served

8.7.2 Fosroc Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.7.3 Fosroc Self-Leveling Concrete Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.8 Flowcrete

8.8.1 Flowcrete Self-Leveling Concrete Production Sites and Area Served

8.8.2 Flowcrete Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.8.3 Flowcrete Self-Leveling Concrete Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.9 CTS Cement

8.9.1 CTS Cement Self-Leveling Concrete Production Sites and Area Served

8.9.2 CTS Cement Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.9.3 CTS Cement Self-Leveling Concrete Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.10 Durex Coverings

8.10.1 Durex Coverings Self-Leveling Concrete Production Sites and Area Served

8.10.2 Durex Coverings Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.10.3 Durex Coverings Self-Leveling Concrete Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.11 Saint-Gobain

8.12 Sakrete

8.13 Durabond Products Limited

8.14 TCC Materials

8.15 Laticrete International

8.16 Dayton Superior

8.17 W. R. Meadows

8.18 Harricrete

8.19 USG

8.20 Koster Bauchemie

8.21 MYK Schomburg

8.22 ACG Materials

8.23 Sika

8.24 Larsen Building Products

Buy Now @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=4406787

Continued...

Contact Us: Sales@Wiseguyreports.Com Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (Us) Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (Uk)



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.