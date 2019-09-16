Life Settlement Company Offers Guidance for Those Looking to Sell a Policy

Many seniors are considering selling their life insurance policy to fund living expenses, long term care, leisure activities, and more.

AUSTIN, TX, USA, September 16, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- One life settlement company, Harbor Life, is urging anyone making this consideration to check all the facts before they decide to sell.Selling a life insurance policy may be one of the hardest financial decisions a person will need to make. It is important to thoroughly weigh the pros and cons of a life settlement process before making a final choice.Harbor Life encourages people to learn more about the process and look through some common questions and concerns such as:● Am I eligible for a Life Settlement?● Do I have to have a terminal disease to sell?● Does the policy have to be above a certain amount?● Are funds received from selling a policy taxed?● How is the value of my life insurance policy determined?Get a Free Estimate & Eligibility Check from Life Settlement ExpertsOnly after a policyholder discovers if they are eligible and learns the ins and outs of the settlement process do companies like Harbor Life recommend selling the policy. Thankfully, the company can walk seniors through the process and do all the complex work involved in the process to bring in the best available price for a life insurance policy. Consult with these experts for free eligibility check and estimate on the value of a policy.Contact Harbor LifeJessi Groganjessi@harborlifesettlements.com+1 (800) 694-0006About Harbor LifeHarbor Life has built a reputation of trust and excellence for over 30 years. They can help people navigate each phase of the life settlement process and will even check eligibility, shop for multiple providers, and ensure policyholders receive the best offer in cash. With this one-time, lump sum cash payment seniors are relieved of all monthly premiums and can use proceeds for anything ranging from long term care expenses, traveling throughout retirement, and more. They offer a free service to offer every senior this opportunity without any risk or obligation.



