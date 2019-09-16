Luxe London Opens Up Sales for State-of-the-Art Luxe by Society Condos Aimed at Young Professionals

Luxe London Waterloo, Ontario

WATERLOO, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 16, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Luxe London Ontario is proud to announce that its line of modern, state-of-the-art Luxe by Society Condos has opened up sale as of spring 2019. Luxe London, an iconic 19-story building boasting 311 fully upgraded contemporary suites for young professionals, is already live in condo sales. Meanwhile, Society 145 goes live for sales later this fall.Nestled in the London business centre with panoramic views of the surrounding parks, Luxe London is the perfect home-turned-escape. Security features include keyless entry, 24/7 security camera coverage, and secured parking, while amenities include a 40-seat multimedia movie theatre for socialization and relaxation, a rooftop patio with gorgeous surrounding views, and a contemporary business lounge for busy working professionals. The move-in-ready, ultra-spacious condos feature granite countertops, attractive backsplashes, comfortable glass showers in generously sized bathrooms, and massive glass windows, among many other modern amenities.Society 145 is conveniently located in uptown Waterloo, one of Canada’s fastest-growing cities and sometimes known as “The Silicon Valley of the North.” Each contemporary suite is designed attractively and carefully, so tenants can move right in with no worries or extra upgrades needed. Tenants enjoy on-site maintenance every day of the week, as well as friendly, personable onsite management. Young professionals will appreciate the safety, convenience, and comfort afforded to them by onsite security on weekends and nights, as well as a 24/7 lock-out service. Complimentary yoga and meditation classes and a front desk concierge round out the many amenities. Luxe London/Society Condos is managed by Craft Property Group, a condo property management group with over 25 years in the business and a 100% occupancy track record. The firm is committed to excellence in hospitality and customer service, crafting user experiences that provide peace of mind alongside style and modern amenities. Craft Property Group, which is recently under new management, partners with Society Developments, Inc. to provide turnkey solutions for investors and homebuyers alike.Society Developments was created in 2005 with the vision of building modern, state-of-the-art condominiums like those at Luxe London and Society 145. Each of the company’s luxury projects boasts modern elegance, contemporary aesthetics, stunning architecture, first-class amenities, and innovative upgrades. Suite layouts are carefully designed with the end-user in mind. Society Developments is committed to providing truly exceptional experiences for residents from beginning to end.



