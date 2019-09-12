Top 5 Advantages of Luxe London by Society Developments

Luxe London Waterloo, Ontario

Unmatched luxuries and amenities make Luxe London a highly desirable residence for young professionals.

WATERLOO, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 12, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Society Developments is a forerunner in building a luxury brand that is distinct in the emerging world of high-rise condominiums. Society has truly become an integral part of defining the future of real estate development. Society Developments’ property, Luxe London , has multiple advantages over the competition. These advantages consist of premium locations for their developments, fully upgraded suites, best in class amenities, expert property management, and cutting-edge technology.Premium Location Luxe London has quickly become the premium location for young professionals to call home. It is perfectly situated between the London business district, entertainment district, and the largest shopping mall in London. Located 450m from the front gates of Western, Luxe London is truly in the center of it all.Fully Upgraded SuitesEach modern suite is fully upgraded and designed with the future resident in mind. Each suite is move-in ready with the highest quality luxuries. Luxe London suites are spacious with large expansive windows, stainless steel kitchen appliances, granite countertops with backsplash, glass showers, and more.Best in Class AmenitiesEach amenity space at Society has been strategically created to provide an exceptional living experience. Expansive windows allow natural light to cascade inside. Luxe London also offers a purposeful business lounge and a state-of-the-art fitness centre. Residents will feel right at home in a comfortable atmosphere designed for relaxation, work, and play.Expert Property ManagementLuxe London, by Society Developments, partners with Craft Property Group to provide expert property management. Craft Property Group offers a comprehensive and exceptional service to both owners and tenants. With over 25 years of experience in the condo and hospitality industry, Craft has a deep-rooted understanding of how to foster a safe and welcoming living environment for tenants. Furthermore, Craft Property Group has a track record of 100% occupancy. Craft has proven to be a preferred condo property management company in the industry.Cutting-Edge TechnologySociety Condos is up to date on the most current trends and is outfitted with the latest technology. Automation such as touch screen-controlled amenities, keyless entry throughout, and custom applications for tenant use are just a few of the benefits Society Condos has to offer.Society Developments continues to build a thriving brand of quality and excellence. From inception to completion, Society is intricately involved in the details of planning and construction to sales and operations. Through a joint partnership with Craft Property Group, Society Developments offers a turnkey model to both the long-term investor and the first-time homebuyer.



