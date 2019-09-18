Lehigh Valley Charter School EEACS is Hiring for All Positions

Executive Education Charter School in Allentown is looking to hire new faculty and staff.

Executive Education Academy Charter School is looking for talented, caring, and dedicated individuals to join their faculty and staff.

ALLENTOWN, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Executive Education Academy Charter School in Allentown is accepting applications for all faculty and staff positions for the 2019-2020 school year. The school is seeking dedicated, experienced, and talented individuals to join their team and work alongside the school’s 1,000+ students in grades K-12.The mission of EEACS is to redirect inner-city youth so that they can become leaders in business, the community, and family. With the school’s unique business education curriculum, students are given the opportunity to learn valuable career skills, meet mentors, and take part in internships and externships with nearly three dozen local organizations.“We’re seeking qualified applicants looking for opportunities for growth, who are seeking to help students unleash their fullest potential, and who want to work in an environment where support and guidance are always available,” says Robert Lysek, founder and CEO of EEACS.Interested applicants with questions should reach out to Mark Wagner, the Human Resource/Athletic Director at EEACS, by emailing mwagner@ee-schools.org.To learn more about job opportunities at the Lehigh Valley charter school , visit https://www.ee-schools.org/about/executive-education-charter-school-jobs/ About EEACS: Founded in 2014 by highly experienced educators and management, Executive Education Academy Charter School, authorized for grades K-12 by the Allentown School District, leads the way in education by offering its 1,300 students opportunities for growth both in and out of the classroom. EEACS combines all mandated studies with a unique student-corporate culture. To learn more, visit https://www.ee-schools.org/

About Executive Education Academy Charter School in Allentown



