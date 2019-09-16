WiseGuyReports.Com Publish a New Market Research Report On –“ Messaging Platform Market 2019 Global Share,Trend,Segmentation and Forecast to 2026”.

PUNE, INDIA, September 16, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ --

Messaging Platform Industry 2019

Description:-

Messaging platforms deliver emails as well as unified communication services. The unified communication services include security, instant messaging, social media integration, and voice and video conferencing, alongside numerous functional features. The market is witnessing an increasing trend towards the adoption of more advanced communication platforms, which range from email to real-time communications.

Get a Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4417163-global-messaging-platform-market-segment-analysis-opportunity-assessment

For more information or any query mail at sales@wiseguyreports.com

Key Players Analysis

The major market players are Microsoft ,Openwave Messaging, Oracle, and open-Xchange. The other key vendors are Atmail, IceWarp, Ipswitch, and Rockliffe. Few of these companies are focusing on partnership and acquisitions in order to boost business presence and generate higher profits during the forecast period. In 2013, Openwave Messaging acquired Critical Path which to enhance messaging and unified communication presence.

Most businesses and consumers use mobiles & PCs as a communication device. The need for a wide range communication platform is creating an increasing demand for messaging platforms. The Global Messaging Platform market was valued at US$ 2,123 million in the year 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 3,240 million by the year 2023, growing at a CAGR of approximately 8.1%. The messaging platform market is expected to observe a rapid growth due to the increased demand for cloud-based solutions, coupled with the virtualization technology. Already, various internet based companies are leveraging messaging platforms in order to boost their presence and also generate higher revenue. Majority of the companies use messaging platform to interact with consumers along with perform business goals through various mediums.

There are nearly 4.5 billion mobile phone users globally. It is expected that by 2023, over 6 billion populations will have mobiles or smartphones. With the increasing number of mobile and other portable device users, the platforms for messaging have become a necessity for the completion of domestic and business activities. These activities will lead to a rise in the expectation of users for the evolution of messaging services across dynamic virtual platforms. In recent times, organizations are opting for organized enterprise social tools. The maintenance of huge data in an organization can create business problems, which can result in the loss of resources and increased cost of operation. For the internal communication purposes, organizations have started using different messaging platforms which will help them to recruit and train new employees, and also in in-house collaboration.

The service providers try to do the trade-off between cost and increasing number of users. They need to provide a secured network after establishing a messaging network in the business. Maintaining the efficiency of the messaging platform service is a challenging task for service providers. Downtime and security issues are expected to curtail the growth of the market.

virtualization is one of the key driver for the market, since it helps organization achieve higher performance capability with a less number of resources. In addition, It helps vendors to effectively manage the administration, and thereby generate higher profit margins and increase the market growth significantly.

Majority of the messaging platforms are based on cloud computing that are being leveraged by various organizations worldwide. Cloud computing is cost effective and can be managed from any remote locations. Higher proliferation of the cloud computing technologies is expected to boost the overall messaging platform companies globally. Companies such as Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, WhatsApp, etc has effectively utilized the messaging platform to gain wide scale popularity.

Heightened competition has led service vendors to opt for low cost service offerings and thereby increase the number of consumer base. While the low cost service is continuing to rise, small scale players are facing issues with delivering the quality of service with increasing user base. There needs to be integrated servers in order to boost platform capacity and minimize server downtime.

Enquiry About Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/4417163-global-messaging-platform-market-segment-analysis-opportunity-assessment

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

Chapter 1 Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

Chapter 4 Global Messaging Platform Market, by Deployment Type

Chapter 5 Global Messaging Platform Market, by End-user

Chapter 6 Global Messaging Platform Market, by Region

Chapter 7 Competitive Intelligence

Chapter 8 Company Profiles

Continued……

ABOUT US:

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe. Wise Guy Reports features an exhaustive list of market research reports from hundreds of publishers worldwide. We boast a database spanning virtually every market category and an even more comprehensive collection of market research reports under these categories and sub-categories.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.