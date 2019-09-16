Bubble® PPM software grows technology development capability

Richard Carter - CTO Bubble PPM Software Project Portfolio Management

Richard Carter joins Bubble® as Chief Technology Officer (CTO)

Richard brings a wealth of technology and business know-how to Bubble and, as we continue to grow the technology development team, it’s fantastic to welcome him as Chief Technology Officer.” — Ben Cann

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 16, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bubble , a leading provider of cloud-based Project Portfolio Management Software , today announced that Richard Carter has joined the company as Chief Technology Officer (CTO). In his role Richard will be responsible for overall application development, technology development, and product delivery.Joining from American Express, Richard brings 20+ years’ experience to Bubble, having previously led and delivered software in some of the world’s most demanding commercial environments. His accomplishments include hands-on development of market-critical platforms for among others J.P. Morgan, Bank of America Merrill Lynch.Based alternately in Bubble’s Cambridge (UK) HQ and London offices, Richard will head up the continued growth of the company’s in-house software teams and development engineers.Announcing Richard as CTO, head of development Ben Cann said: “Richard brings a wealth of technology and business know-how to Bubble and, as we continue to grow the technology development team, it’s fantastic to welcome him as Chief Technology Officer”.Chief executive Peter Hoyland added: “I am thrilled to welcome Richard to Bubble. He is an outstanding technologist and his engineering leadership and corporate experience will be invaluable to the business as we continue to grow our global client base.PPM Software customers today demand excellence as standard! With ever more nuanced Project and Portfolio needs they require an application that’s powerful, flexible, and intuitive. As we begin the roll-out of our next generation Project and Portfolio Management solution – Bubble PPM - I believe Richard will be instrumental to our continued success”.Richard also added: “Bubble have built an amazing team of in-house technology developers. With a brand-new application framework as my starting point, I’m really looking forward to the challenge of taking our technology development to the next-level”.-Ends-About BubbleBubbleis a leading software company specialized in the development of Enterprise Project Management and Project Portfolio Management (PPM) solutions. Our cloud-based PPM software, Bubble PPM™, helps organizations in Innovation, R&D, New Product Development, and other disciplines, to select the right projects, execute them reliably, and improve productivity.Founded in 1999, the company is Headquartered in the UK, serving customers across the globe via our offices in Cambridge, London, and Toronto.Visit https://bubblegroup.com for more information.



