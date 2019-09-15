Join ICMA the Sharing Best Practices Conference | 24-25th of October 2019

ICMA

ICMA Sharing Best Practices Conference is a bi-annual meeting dedicated to companies that have online marketplaces.

ISTANBUL, ISTANBUL, TURKEY, September 15, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The conference is organized by ICMA and it is open for members and non-members of the association.High level executives from top companies around the world will be joining the sessions and the networking events.WHY JOIN THE ICMA CONFERENCE?ICMA members and delegates benefit from the sharing of invaluable information with our worldwide community of classified media professionals. The conference environment provides a sense of camaraderie, openness and sincerity, even among businesses that compete with each other, setting us apart from any other association.The ICMA Fall Conference 2019 will deliver two days of dedicated plenary sessions, panels and debates. There will also be dedicated workshops and single-disciplinary meetings for verticals like cars, jobs, real-estate and general classifieds, along with the best networking and local cultural entertainment available.WHAT ARE THE BENEFITS OF SHARING BEST PRACTICES?The key differentiator of our conference is sharing the best practice session. Attendees work in smaller groups and share their experience on different topics. This session is the highlight of our conference.The benefits of sharing best practices consist in:• become more competitive• the accumulation of new strategies and knowledge for the business• stimulating creativity• reduce costs and become more efficient• clear and careful strategic planning• involving employees in the development of the company• quality ideas for management• reviewing the business style of the business at national and international standardsWHO IS ATTENDING?Most of our attendees are in a decision -making position and have experience in the world’s most prominent classifieds institutions. Top executives from more than 50 companies with operations on all continents will be discussing latest trends, present new technologies and share best practices at the friendliest industry event.Companies from previous editions include: eBay, Axel Springer, Schibstead, Styria, Naspers, Aim Group, Amazon, Microsoft, Google, Lalafo, Ringier, Yandex, Letgo, Russmedia, Sanoma and many others.„ICMA has created a special conference where you get to talk to, share with and challenge your peers from around the global about what's happening in classified marketplaces.” - Tarja Soininen, Director Business Development at Sanoma Digital Finland, ICMA Board memberICMA FALL CONFERENCEICMA – the sharing best practices conference takes place at Hilton Istanbul Bosphorus on the 24th and 25th of October 2019. A few speakers have been confirmed and many others will be announced soon.Early Bird Registration is open for this event and can be made through the ICMA’s web page . More information on the event can be found here ICMA conferences are held twice a year and for this time the chosen location is Istanbul, Turkey. Previous editions have been organised in Budapest, Malta, Vienna, Amsterdam, Berlin, Tallinn, Bern or Cologne.Istanbul has been the host of the conference once more in November 2012 and as Sahibinden is an ICMA member and our long term partner we decided to come back to Istanbul once more for a succesful event.Contact uscommunications@icmaonline.org



