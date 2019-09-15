POLLO TROPICAL® PLEDGES DONATION FOR EVERY ORIGINAL FAMILY MEAL PURCHASE THROUGH OCTOBER 6 TO BAHAMAS RELIEF

Pollo Tropical® is pledging a dollar donation for every Pollo Tropical Original Family Meal purchased to benefit hurricane relief efforts in the Bahamas.

FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- POLLO TROPICAL PLEDGES DONATION FOR EVERY ORIGINAL FAMILY MEAL PURCHASED THROUGH OCTOBER 6 TO WORLD CENTRAL KITCHEN,IN SUPPORT OF HURRICANE RELIEF IN THE BAHAMASPollo Tropicalis announcing that it is partnering with Chef José Andres’ charitable organization, World Central Kitchen, to benefit the organization’s hurricane relief efforts in the Bahamas. It is pledging a dollar donation for every Pollo Tropical Original Family Meal purchased at any of the brand’s 140 company-owned locations from September 15 through October 6 to the recovery effort.The initiative and pledge launches on Sunday, September 15 on Pollo Tropical’s annual recognition of National Chicken Lovers Day. For more information please follow @PolloTropical on social media.“Florida was spared from the devastation of Hurricane Dorian, but our friends in the Bahamas were not. Our Pollo Tropical family is committed to helping those affected by providing Chef José Andres with funds needed to help feed the families affected by the storm.” said Richard Stockinger, Chief Executive Officer and President of Fiesta Restaurant Group, parent company of Pollo Tropical.World Central Kitchen (WCK) is a not-for-profit non-governmental organization devoted to providing meals in the wake of natural disasters. Founded in 2010 by chef José Andrés, the organization's method of operations is to be a first responder and then to collaborate and galvanize solutions with local chefs to solve the problem of hunger, immediately following a disaster.About Pollo TropicalPollo Operations, Inc. d/b/a Pollo Tropical, a subsidiary of Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FRGI), is a quick-service restaurant concept known for its fresh chicken, marinated for 24 hours in a proprietary blend of citrus juices and spices. Other craveable favorites include Mojo Roast Pork and freshly made sides including rice, beans, sweet plantains and more. The menu’s emphasis is on freshness and quality at a great value, with an added focus on unique catering packages. Founded in 1988, the Miami-based company currently owns and operates 140 locations throughout Florida, plus five licensed restaurants on college campuses and one licensed location in a hospital, and franchised locations throughout the Caribbean, Central America, South America and Puerto Rico. For more information, visit the officialPollo Tropicalwebsite: www.pollotropical.com



