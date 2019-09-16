Toy designer creates the future of play

Marmals will be showcased in the FutureCast Gallery at Toy Fair Dallas next month. The exhibit will feature trendsetting ideas that will shape the way we play.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- "If Apple made toys, they might make Marmals." - Azure Attoe, Art EducatorPortland-based Industrial Designer Jeff Lawber has created an award-winning new line of modular toys that are designed to be a sensory launchpad for creative play and storytelling.They're called Marmals, and the product is now ready for mass production, with a line launching through Indiegogo.Each Marmal arrives as a blank slate, ready to be customized with any variety of paint, marker, and any other materials creators choose to adorn them with. Themed kits will be available that will allow the creator to build upon their character with new parts, costumes, and accessories. Marmals are constructed with a patent-pending array of magnets that not only have a mesmerizing snap of the parts coming together, but also offer endless play as a sensory toy.Lawber plans to create and develop more customization options for the figurines as the company and product line grows. The hope is to create an entire ecosystem full of different storytelling and imaginative opportunities."I was tired of toys that are too prescriptive," Lawber says, "I wanted to create something that people could take ownership of and feel like they're building and creating a story themselves." Inspired by the toys he loved as a child, and the types of products his children enjoy, he took his decade of experience in product design to develop the figurines. The future of the product revolves around a dedicated and creative online community. Leveraging the ideas behind toy companies like Funko, he hopes to unite Marmal owners around the Instagram hashtag #lovemarmals.----website - www. marmals.com email - hello@marmals.comInstagram - @lovemarmalsIndiegogo - https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/marmals#/



